Directed by Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla, An Insignificant Man is a non-fiction political thriller that chronicles the rise of Kejriwal from a social activist to a politician

“I first saw An Insignificant Man at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016, and I came away thinking it was the best documentary about street-level politics since Marshall Curry's Street Fight'” Jason Mojica, Executive Producer, Vice Documentary Films, said in a statement.