Sometimes I wonder if US would be better with state controlled media.



MSM profits from chaos and spreading fear which is pretty bad for our democracy, worse than anything state controlled media could do, projecting a false sense of stability and peace.



State controlled media is not great but it still seems less toxic and destructive compared to MSM.



1. People pretend to live in a calm, peaceful world with state controlled media.

2. MSM force feeds people ugly truths and stirs outrage every day to profit.



Would you rather pretend to live in a calm, peaceful world world or be forcefed ugly truths daily?

