American Mac One Company wants to invest Tk 25,500 crore in Swarnadwip Maheshkhali

Cox's Bazar District Correspondent | Release time: January 26, 2022, 11:20 AMUS-based Mac One Development Company Ltd. has expressed interest in investing Tk 25,500 crore in the Maheshkhali Economic Zone in Cox's Bazar.They want to refine the oil there and export it to the Asian market. Mac One has already sent a proposal to the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) for 500 acres of land in Maheshkhali.The company plans to invest $3,000 million in the economic zone, which is about Tk 25,500 crore in Bangladeshi currency.According to BEJA's information, the US company sent it a letter for the first time in September 2020 saying that it was interested in investing in the economic zone at Dhalghata in Maheshkhali. They sent another letter to Beja on January 23.It said that if lands are available in the economic zone, they would refine 200,000 barrels of crude oil per day and export it to the Asian market alone. Kerry McKenna, president of Mac One Development, also expressed interest in coming to Bangladesh in April to discuss the issue in detail.The US company added that the proposed oil refining project would provide employment to 7,000 skilled and semi-skilled workers. Workers will be taken from Bangladesh. Preliminary studies have shown that an oil refinery, as well as a jetty, will be required.They want to take land on a 50-year lease. The investment will be financed by the Export-Import Bank of the United States (Exim Bank). The company says there is now an epidemic in the world. They want to come to Bangladesh as soon as the situation improves.Beja officials say Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar is geographically very important. Japan and Singapore have already invested there. Besides, work of some power plants is also going on. And this new proposal came from the United States.