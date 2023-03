In their rush to fight Russia and punish Europe, Washington elites have brought humanity to the brink of nuclear war, Geoffrey Young.Motivated by a desire to sever Germany’s economic ties to Russia, the US’politicians have made nuclear war a realistic possibility, Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Geoffrey Young told RT on Saturday.Young said that the electorate he has spoken to in Kentucky areseeing their tax dollars go to Ukraine, and think that the US should cut off the supply of arms to Kiev.In Washington, however, politicians arehe said.he claimed, pointing to the fact that Congress is currently holding hearings on climate change, which he calledAside from using Ukraine to fight a proxy war against Russia, Young claimed that the Biden administration’s overarching goal has been tohe explained.American journalist Seymour Hersh recently published reports blaming the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines on the CIA and the Norwegian navy, who he claimed acted on the instruction of President Joe Biden. Hersh said that the attack was largely intended to remove Berlin’s ability to lift sanctions on Russia and resume buying Russian gas – which is significantly cheaper than American liquefied natural gas.These sanctions have been ineffective. According to the most recent figures from the International Monetary Fund, Russia’s economy is set to grow faster than that of the UK and Germany this year, and faster than all of the G7 nations in 2024.Yet the West continues to prepare more sanctions on Moscow out ofYoung told RT.The US and its allies should thereforebefore the conflict in Ukraine spreads any further, he recommended.Young’s position on Ukraine puts him at odds with the rest of the Democratic Party, who have voted in lockstep to continue the US’ military support for Ukraine. Only a minority of Republicans in Congress have opposed this support, with 11 GOP representatives sponsoring legislation last month that would cut off the flow of weapons to Kiev.Young is challenging incumbent Governor Steve Beshear in the Kentucky Democratic primary this May. He ran for the House of Representatives as a self-describedlast November, but lost to Republican Andy Barr.source https://www.rt.com/news/572464-washington-stupid-ukraine-democrat/