_______________________

American Jews Have Abandoned Gaza — And The Truth



Peter Beinart April 26, 2018 - FORWARD

Join Peter Beinart for a Twitter conversation about this piece with the hashtag #ForwardIsraelChat on Tuesday at 5pm.

Palestinians show leaflets that will be attached to a kite before trying to fly it over the border fence with Israel, in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip on April 20, 2018. The message on the leaflet reads in Hebrew and in Arabic: ‘Zionists: There is no place for you in Palestine. Go back to where you came from.’

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Forward.