What's new

American Insulin Prices Are off the Charts

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,110
-12
95,061
Country
China
Location
China

American Insulin Prices Are off the Charts

by Felix Richter,
Nov 14, 2022

Insulin prices have risen dramatically in the United States over the course of the past decade, leaving millions of Americans who suffer from diabetes with high monthly costs. A comparative analysis conducted by the RAND Corporation in 2020 revealed the full scale of the problem, finding that insulin prices in the U.S. were dramatically higher than anywhere else.

As this infographic shows, the price per standard unit across all insulins in the U.S. was $98.70 compared to just $12.00 across the border in Canada and less than $10 in France, the United Kingdom, Australia and Turkey. An estimated 7 million people in the U.S. use insulin but the soaring prices are putting the life-saving drug out of reach of countless Americans who depend on it.

There are two primary reasons for the high price. The first one is that pharmaceutical manufacturers have the power to set their own prices and raise them without any limits while the second one is that there is a lack of competition in the U.S. insulin market.

23127.jpeg


www.statista.com

Infographic: American Insulin Prices Are off the Charts

This chart shows the average price per standard unit of insulin in selected countries in 2018.
www.statista.com www.statista.com
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,110
-12
95,061
Country
China
Location
China
This is why dollar based GDP becomes meaningless since in recent a couple of years US keeps printing money and raising interest rate to drive up inflation.
 
Catalystic

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
1,436
-1
1,166
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Diabetes medicine is expensive here in Canada too
Good metformin tablets cost u around $140-200 for a months supply. Very expensive if you’re forced to tske meds
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
51,110
-12
95,061
Country
China
Location
China
Catalystic said:
Diabetes medicine is expensive here in Canada too
Good metformin tablets cost u around $140-200 for a months supply. Very expensive if you’re forced to tske meds
Click to expand...
Insulins in China used to be relatively expensive too, and then the government intervened, now is $2.81 (RMB17.89) per vial.

endpts.com

China boasts 48% price cut on insulin as domestic drugmakers eclipse Big Pharma in bulk order

In a first, China has featured insulin in its centralized drug procurement program — but the bulk order comes at a sizable cost for multinational pharma players. Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Eli Lilly were among eight companies, domestic and foreign, whose insulin products won tenders from the...
endpts.com endpts.com
 
A

aakash_2410

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 10, 2010
2,248
0
1,971
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
beijingwalker said:
This is why dollar based GDP becomes meaningless since in recent a couple of years US keeps printing money and raising interest rate to drive up inflation.
Click to expand...
I agree GDP in PP terms (Real GDP considering the exchange rate and inflation) is better for comparison amongst countries.

However, how does raising interest rate drive up inflation?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Americans Suffer Pay Cut as Inflation Outpaces Wage Growth
Replies
3
Views
220
REhorror
R
beijingwalker
American households struggle as inflation continues - new survey
Replies
5
Views
276
Communism
C
beijingwalker
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
2
Replies
26
Views
589
dbc
dbc
Hamartia Antidote
Why are houses so expensive right now? Blame remote work
2
Replies
15
Views
433
xyxmt
X
beijingwalker
Racing Chart of The World's Suppliers
Replies
3
Views
362
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom