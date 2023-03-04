What's new

American infrastructure!

_NOBODY_ said:
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
And there are investments being made to rebuild, repair and improve the infrastructure as needed. For example:


Just like Obama's TARP money, this will take a while to process through the system and the results to become visible.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
While not a "justification" there is an "explanation": human nature. Human beings are selfish and greedy. In a representative democracy, like the USA, this translates into the diversion of public funds into the pockets of special interest voting groups such as teachers and government bureaucracy worker salaries and pensions, to the detriment of infrastructure spending. Voters don't punish the bureaucrats for not fixing the bridges until they are shut down or fall down. In an autocratic system, like China, or kleptocratic system, like Pakistan, the selfish/greedy human trait translates into the enrichment of the chosen few as "infrastructure" funds are siphoned off into their pockets. China will have a great shiny new infrastructure now, when first built, but unless they solve the human nature problem of greed, the prudent infrastructure maintenance funds will be diverted to other hands that the government favors or needs.
 
TruthSeeker said:
While not a "justification" there is an "explanation": human nature. Human beings are selfish and greedy. In a representative democracy, like the USA, this translates into the diversion of public funds into the pockets of special interest voting groups such as teachers and government bureaucracy worker salaries and pensions, to the detriment of infrastructure spending. Voters don't punish the bureaucrats for not fixing the bridges until they are shut down or fall down. In an autocratic system, like China, or kleptocratic system, like Pakistan, the selfish/greedy human trait translates into the enrichment of the chosen few as "infrastructure" funds are siphoned off into their pockets. China will have a great shiny new infrastructure now, when first built, but unless they solve the human nature problem of greed, the prudent infrastructure maintenance funds will be diverted to other hands that the government favors or needs.
That's just you inhaling copium. Tell me why democratic nations like South Korea, Japan, Australia and Western and Central European countries don't suffer from such infrastructure mismanagement? Greed isn't limited to the US, it also exists in other democratic nations like France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Demark, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Australia but none of these countries suffer from the level of infrastructure mismanagement that the US does. Are you calling American people stupid by saying that they don't care about the infrastructure?

VCheng said:
And there are investments being made to rebuild, repair and improve the infrastructure as needed. For example:


Just like Obama's TARP money, this will take a while to process through the system and the results to become visible.
I have been hearing about Biden's +$2 trillion infrastructure plan on the news but it should have never come to this. Had the American infrastructure been regularly maintained, we wouldn't have seen this degree of deterioration and this would have saved the US government many billions of dollars.
 
_NOBODY_ said:
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
Talk to the politician in this video who has helped make sure Chicago citizens have their tax money spent on more "worthwhile" things...like being a "Sanctuary City"

www.thecentersquare.com

Chicago requests more state funds for migrants

(The Center Square) – Since October, nearly 1,500 migrants who crossed the U.S. border into Texas have arrived in Chicago, and now the city is asking state lawmakers for more
www.thecentersquare.com www.thecentersquare.com

Chicago requests more state funds for migrants​


The Far Left Is Making Big Cities Even Worse​




www.yahoo.com

Lightfoot’s mayoral loss follows corporate exodus from Chicago led by Boeing, Citadel, Tyson Foods

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her reelection bid after her tenure was marked by a rise in crime that contributed to an exodus of major corporations from the Windy City.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

Lightfoot’s mayoral loss follows corporate exodus from Chicago led by Boeing, Citadel, Tyson Foods​

90


Good going Mayor Lightfoot! You permanently chased away corporate jobs so more people in Chicago will end up unemployed and on Welfare. Trying to emulate Detroit? Yeah you are really "for the people". LOL!
 
_NOBODY_ said:
I have been hearing about Biden's +$2 trillion infrastructure plan on the news but it should have never come to this. Had the American infrastructure been regularly maintained, we wouldn't have seen this degree of deterioration and this would have saved the US government many billions of dollars.
Please keep in mind that mundane tasks like maintenance of what has already been built are not as glamorous or attention-grabbing as shiny new projects. The American system is such that it has to come to a certain point before it spurs action. Look at how the the Sputnik spurred the moon landings. No worries, that is just how the dumb Murrikans work and achieve what they set out to do, once they do set off.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Talk to the politician in this video who has helped make sure Chicago citizens have their tax money spent on worthwhile things...like being a "Sanctuary City"

www.thecentersquare.com

Chicago requests more state funds for migrants

(The Center Square) – Since October, nearly 1,500 migrants who crossed the U.S. border into Texas have arrived in Chicago, and now the city is asking state lawmakers for more
www.thecentersquare.com www.thecentersquare.com

Chicago requests more state funds for migrants​

This matter has become unnecessarily complicated. Now, this replacement will hurt the residents who live right next to it, it will also decrease the worth of properties that will be right next to the new bridge. Had this bridge been regularly maintained it would have still been serving Chicago without any issues.
 
VCheng said:
Please keep in mind that mundane tasks like maintenance of what has already been built are not as glamorous or attention-grabbing as shiny new projects. The American system is such that it has to come to a certain point before it spurs action. Look at how the the Sputnik spurred the moon landings. No worries, that is just how the dumb Murrikans work and achieve what they set out to do, once they do set off.
Why aren't kids taught about the importance of maintenance of infrastructure? The importance of maintenance is so obvious. The vast majority of adult Americans own a car and these people also maintain their cars for them to function properly so how can these people not consider the maintenance of infrastructure important?
 
_NOBODY_ said:
Why aren't kids taught about the importance of maintenance of infrastructure? The importance of maintenance is so obvious. The vast majority of adult Americans own a car and these people also maintain their cars for them to function properly so how can these people not consider the maintenance of infrastructure important?
Things are indeed maintained, I can assure you, although not as quickly as one could expect. It is just that the latencies built into systems of checks and balances tend to be longer than those in authoritarian systems, that is all.

Take the Surfside condo collapse as an example (linked below). These were people living in the building who did not want to put aside the funds needed to maintain and repair it. Inexplicable, right? Now the state is involved, and those new standards for mandatory funding of proper maintenance are being implemented. To the outside observer, this may seems like an inefficient way of doing things, but those who understand the due processes put in place can have a different view of things.

(This is also why the 2nd Amendment and its application seems utterly beyond outsiders to comprehend too, but that is a different debate.)


en.wikipedia.org

Surfside condominium collapse - Wikipedia

en.wikipedia.org en.wikipedia.org

"The Florida legislature passed condo reform legislation in a May 2022 special session addressing issues highlighted in the aftermath of the Surfside collapse. The bill creates a state-wide inspection program for condo buildings taller than three stories. Starting in 2025, the buildings will go through a "milestone inspection" certification process when reaching 30 years of age, or 25 years if the building is located within three miles of the coast, and will be inspected again every 10 years afterward. The inspection records must be posted online and shared with tenants, and condo associations will no longer be able to waive the requirement that they keep a reserve fund large enough to maintain the structural integrity of the building."

beijingwalker said:
US militarily is a superpower, infrastructure wise is becoming a third world country.
Click to expand...

You should be happy! :D
 
_NOBODY_ said:
This matter has become unnecessarily complicated. Now, this replacement will hurt the residents who live right next to it, it will also decrease the worth of properties that will be right next to the new bridge. Had this bridge been regularly maintained it would have still been serving Chicago without any issues.
Why should politicians in Chicago do something smart with their tax money when they can do something stupid with it?

Basically these cities are run by cry-baby liberals who want to hand out free money and government jobs to the underprivileged BUT do not have any plan to pay for it other than taking money from other city services. They drive their cities into debt, crime, and disrepair. In desperation they then raise taxes on businesses and higher income people causing them to RUN AWAY permanently. This leads to a taxbase drain..which makes the situation even worse as the median household income starts going down.

Things get so bad that subway systems can't break even because the average rider's income is lowering and everytime you try and raise fares you either lose ridership or you get a PR nightmare of lower income people complaining they can't afford it. Thus the subway becomes a budget siphon and falls into disrepair.

It's how to destroy a city. They don't realize it is actually the city's taxbase which keeps a city great...so don't be stupid and permanently chase them away..like being lenient to low tax paying criminals who rob higher tax paying businesses/citizens.
chicago.suntimes.com

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago

If you have rampant retail theft, expect stores to close, and the stores that remain to significantly increase their prices in order to make up for these retail thefts.
chicago.suntimes.com chicago.suntimes.com

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago​


Hey looks like inner city people are going to have less places to buy food. Thanks Chicago politicians!! Don't worry another wholesome business (like a Mafia-backed liquor store) will move in to take its place!
www.dailymail.co.uk

Aldi closes store in crime-ridden Chicago neighbourhood without notice

The supermarket chain closed the store in Auburn Gresham on June 12 leaving only a sign that said the shop is 'permanently closed' and that the nearest store is three miles away.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk

Aldi closes store in crime-ridden Chicago neighborhood without notice after 13 years blaming 'repeated burglaries'


Chicago sneakerhead store closes after being robbed a 5th time in 2 years​

Darris Kelly says he's considering leaving the city.

Last weekend, we told you about the Flee Club, an apparel store in Chicago that had been robbed four times in two years, and that made it impossible for the owners to buy store insurance.

www.sportsmockery.com

Watch Lori Lightfoot Hit Denial Phase After Bears Close Arlington Purchase

Lori Lightfoot seemed so confident the Bears would never leave Chicago. Now she appears unwilling to accept reality.
www.sportsmockery.com www.sportsmockery.com
Watch Lori Lightfoot Hit Denial Phase After Bears Close Arlington Purchase
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Why should politicians in Chicago do something smart with their tax money when they can do something stupid with it?

Basically these cities are run by cry-baby liberals who want to hand out free money and government jobs to the underprivileged BUT do not have any plan to pay for it other than taking money from other city services. They drive their cities into debt, crime, and disrepair. In desperation they then raise taxes on businesses and higher income people causing them to RUN AWAY permanently. This leads to a taxbase drain..which makes the situation even worse as the median household income starts going down.

Things get so bad that subway systems can't break even because the average rider's income is lowering and everytime you try and raise fares you either lose ridership or you get a PR nightmare of lower income people complaining they can't afford it. Thus the subway becomes a budget siphon and falls into disrepair.

It's how to destroy a city. They don't realize it is a actually the city's taxbase which keeps a city great...so don't be stupid and chase them away..like being lenient to low tax paying criminals who rob higher tax paying business/citizens.
www.sportsmockery.com

Watch Lori Lightfoot Hit Denial Phase After Bears Close Arlington Purchase

Lori Lightfoot seemed so confident the Bears would never leave Chicago. Now she appears unwilling to accept reality.
www.sportsmockery.com www.sportsmockery.com
This is just horrible. Similar things are happening in California but California can always attract billions of dollars due to Silicon Valley but Chicago doesn't have a Silicon Valley equivalent. American politicians are distracting their people by diverting their attention to minor social issues instead of letting them focus on important matters like this. American institutions need to be strengthened, especially the police. The government needs to incentivize people to do what's most productive for the state and stop wasting money on money pits that don't provide net positive returns. Social programs are great but not everyone should be able to benefit from them. Certain criteria should be set for people to be able to benefit from social programs, for those that fail to meet these criteria shouldn't be able to benefit from these social programs.

@VCheng
 

