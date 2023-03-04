American infrastructure!

StraightEdge
in a better world China would offer the US a mega infrastructure package in exchange for half of its chip industry.
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.In a even better world, China would be able to have its own chip industry.
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
While not a "justification" there is an "explanation": human nature. Human beings are selfish and greedy. In a representative democracy, like the USA, this translates into the diversion of public funds into the pockets of special interest voting groups such as teachers and government bureaucracy worker salaries and pensions, to the detriment of infrastructure spending. Voters don't punish the bureaucrats for not fixing the bridges until they are shut down or fall down. In an autocratic system, like China, or kleptocratic system, like Pakistan, the selfish/greedy human trait translates into the enrichment of the chosen few as "infrastructure" funds are siphoned off into their pockets. China will have a great shiny new infrastructure now, when first built, but unless they solve the human nature problem of greed, the prudent infrastructure maintenance funds will be diverted to other hands that the government favors or needs.There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
That's just you inhaling copium. Tell me why democratic nations like South Korea, Japan, Australia and Western and Central European countries don't suffer from such infrastructure mismanagement? Greed isn't limited to the US, it also exists in other democratic nations like France, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, Norway, Demark, Finland, South Korea, Japan and Australia but none of these countries suffer from the level of infrastructure mismanagement that the US does. Are you calling American people stupid by saying that they don't care about the infrastructure?While not a "justification" there is an "explanation": human nature. Human beings are selfish and greedy. In a representative democracy, like the USA, this translates into the diversion of public funds into the pockets of special interest voting groups such as teachers and government bureaucracy worker salaries and pensions, to the detriment of infrastructure spending. Voters don't punish the bureaucrats for not fixing the bridges until they are shut down or fall down. In an autocratic system, like China, or kleptocratic system, like Pakistan, the selfish/greedy human trait translates into the enrichment of the chosen few as "infrastructure" funds are siphoned off into their pockets. China will have a great shiny new infrastructure now, when first built, but unless they solve the human nature problem of greed, the prudent infrastructure maintenance funds will be diverted to other hands that the government favors or needs.
I have been hearing about Biden's +$2 trillion infrastructure plan on the news but it should have never come to this. Had the American infrastructure been regularly maintained, we wouldn't have seen this degree of deterioration and this would have saved the US government many billions of dollars.And there are investments being made to rebuild, repair and improve the infrastructure as needed. For example:
Just like Obama's TARP money, this will take a while to process through the system and the results to become visible.
There's absolutely no justification for the infrastructure being like this in the world's most powerful and advanced country. The US's infrastructure should be the best in the entire developed world.
I have been hearing about Biden's +$2 trillion infrastructure plan on the news but it should have never come to this. Had the American infrastructure been regularly maintained, we wouldn't have seen this degree of deterioration and this would have saved the US government many billions of dollars.
This matter has become unnecessarily complicated. Now, this replacement will hurt the residents who live right next to it, it will also decrease the worth of properties that will be right next to the new bridge. Had this bridge been regularly maintained it would have still been serving Chicago without any issues.Talk to the politician in this video who has helped make sure Chicago citizens have their tax money spent on worthwhile things...like being a "Sanctuary City"
Chicago requests more state funds for migrants(The Center Square) – Since October, nearly 1,500 migrants who crossed the U.S. border into Texas have arrived in Chicago, and now the city is asking state lawmakers for morewww.thecentersquare.com
Chicago requests more state funds for migrants
Why aren't kids taught about the importance of maintenance of infrastructure? The importance of maintenance is so obvious. The vast majority of adult Americans own a car and these people also maintain their cars for them to function properly so how can these people not consider the maintenance of infrastructure important?Please keep in mind that mundane tasks like maintenance of what has already been built are not as glamorous or attention-grabbing as shiny new projects. The American system is such that it has to come to a certain point before it spurs action. Look at how the the Sputnik spurred the moon landings. No worries, that is just how the dumb Murrikans work and achieve what they set out to do, once they do set off.
Why aren't kids taught about the importance of maintenance of infrastructure? The importance of maintenance is so obvious. The vast majority of adult Americans own a car and these people also maintain their cars for them to function properly so how can these people not consider the maintenance of infrastructure important?
US militarily is a superpower, infrastructure wise is becoming a third world country.
This matter has become unnecessarily complicated. Now, this replacement will hurt the residents who live right next to it, it will also decrease the worth of properties that will be right next to the new bridge. Had this bridge been regularly maintained it would have still been serving Chicago without any issues.
This is just horrible. Similar things are happening in California but California can always attract billions of dollars due to Silicon Valley but Chicago doesn't have a Silicon Valley equivalent. American politicians are distracting their people by diverting their attention to minor social issues instead of letting them focus on important matters like this. American institutions need to be strengthened, especially the police. The government needs to incentivize people to do what's most productive for the state and stop wasting money on money pits that don't provide net positive returns. Social programs are great but not everyone should be able to benefit from them. Certain criteria should be set for people to be able to benefit from social programs, for those that fail to meet these criteria shouldn't be able to benefit from these social programs.Why should politicians in Chicago do something smart with their tax money when they can do something stupid with it?
Basically these cities are run by cry-baby liberals who want to hand out free money and government jobs to the underprivileged BUT do not have any plan to pay for it other than taking money from other city services. They drive their cities into debt, crime, and disrepair. In desperation they then raise taxes on businesses and higher income people causing them to RUN AWAY permanently. This leads to a taxbase drain..which makes the situation even worse as the median household income starts going down.
Things get so bad that subway systems can't break even because the average rider's income is lowering and everytime you try and raise fares you either lose ridership or you get a PR nightmare of lower income people complaining they can't afford it. Thus the subway becomes a budget siphon and falls into disrepair.
It's how to destroy a city. They don't realize it is a actually the city's taxbase which keeps a city great...so don't be stupid and chase them away..like being lenient to low tax paying criminals who rob higher tax paying business/citizens.
