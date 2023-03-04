American infrastructure!

_NOBODY_ said: This matter has become unnecessarily complicated. Now, this replacement will hurt the residents who live right next to it, it will also decrease the worth of properties that will be right next to the new bridge. Had this bridge been regularly maintained it would have still been serving Chicago without any issues. Click to expand...

BUT do not have any plan to pay for it

RUN AWAY

permanently.

This leads to a taxbase drain..which makes the situation even worse as the median household income starts going down.



Things get so bad that subway systems can't break even because the average rider's income is lowering and everytime you try and raise fares you either lose ridership or you get a PR nightmare of lower income people complaining they can't afford it. Thus the subway becomes a budget siphon and falls into disrepair.



It's how to destroy a city. They don't realize it is actually the city's taxbase which keeps a city great...so don't be

stupid

and permanently chase them away..like being lenient to low tax paying criminals who rob higher tax paying businesses/citizens.

Theft is a big reason why people, businesses are leaving Chicago If you have rampant retail theft, expect stores to close, and the stores that remain to significantly increase their prices in order to make up for these retail thefts.

Aldi closes store in crime-ridden Chicago neighbourhood without notice The supermarket chain closed the store in Auburn Gresham on June 12 leaving only a sign that said the shop is 'permanently closed' and that the nearest store is three miles away.

impossible for the owners to buy store insurance

Watch Lori Lightfoot Hit Denial Phase After Bears Close Arlington Purchase Lori Lightfoot seemed so confident the Bears would never leave Chicago. Now she appears unwilling to accept reality. Watch Lori Lightfoot Hit Denial Phase After Bears Close Arlington Purchase

Why should politicians in Chicago do something smart with their tax money when they can do something stupid with it?Basically these cities are run by cry-baby liberals who want to hand out free money and government jobs to the underprivilegedother than taking money from other city services. They drive their cities into debt, crime, and disrepair. In desperation they then raise taxes on businesses and higher income people causing them toHey looks like inner city people are going to have less places to buy food. Thanks Chicago politicians!! Don't worry another wholesome business (like a Mafia-backed liquor store) will move in to take its place!Darris Kelly says he's considering leaving the city.Last weekend, we told you about the Flee Club, an apparel store in Chicago that had been robbed four times in two years, and that made it