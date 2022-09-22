beijingwalker
American households struggle as inflation continues - new survey
Sep 21, 2022
- Millions of Americans are facing financial hardship due to rising consumer prices, as the level of inflation remains at its highest level in more than 40 years.
- Inflation tends to impact lower-income groups disproportionately.
- But as the chart below shows, inflation pressure has even caught up with high-income households.
Unsurprisingly, inflation woes affect lower income groups disproportionately. While it’s relatively easy to shrug off price increases when it only reduces the amount of money left at the end of the month, it is much harder for people who struggled to make ends meet even before prices started surging.
As the following chart shows, inflation pressure has even caught up with high-income households, though, as 40 percent of those with household income above $90,000 now say they're facing financial hardship in face of inflation, up from just 29 percent in November 2021. The share remains much higher for low-income households, however, where 74 percent now was severe or moderate hardship due to rising prices.
40% of Americans with household income above $90,000 now say they're facing financial hardship due to inflation. Image: Statista
