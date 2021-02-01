American heavy bomber B-1B Lancer to fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber to perform fly-by at Aero India Symbolising deepening of Indo-US defence and strategic partnership, an American B-1B Lancer heavy bomber will perform a fly-by at the Aero India 2021, scheduled to come alive at the Yelahanka Air Force Station here on February 3. The bomber from the 28th Bomb Wing is based out of Ellsworth Air...

Already landed in Bangalore-

American heavy bomber B-1B Lancer to fly-by at Aero IndiaRasheed Kappan, DHNS, Bengaluru,31 JAN 2021, 10:34 ISTSymbolizing the deepening of Indo-American defense and strategic partnership,The 28th Bomb Wing's bomber is based at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota. Carrying the largest conventional guided and unguided weapon payload in the US Air Force's inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of the US long-range bombardment force.Designed to deliver massive amounts of precision and non-precision weapons quickly against adversaries anywhere in the world, the B-1B holds nearly 50 world records for speed, payload, range and climb time in its category.The B-1B was first used in combat in support of operations against Iraq during Operation Desert Fox in December 1998. In 1999, six B-1s were used in support of Operation Allied Force, carrying over 20% of total ammunition while stealing less than 2% of combat sorties.American delegationDon Heflin, US Chargé d'Affaires, will lead a high-level delegation of US government and defense industry officials to the event. "I am pleased to lead this year's US delegation to Aero India to show our continued commitment to enhance US-India defense cooperation, consistent with India's status as a major defense partner," Heflin said. .The delegation will also include Kelli L Seybolt, Assistant Under-Secretary for International Affairs; Lieutenant-General David A. Krumm 11th Air Force Commander; Major General Mark E Weatherington 8th Air Force Commander; Brigadier General Brian Bruckbauer Director of the Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate; Judith Ravin, United States Consul General in Chennai; Aileen Nandi, Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs, U.S. Commercial Service; and Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, Defense Attaché at the United States Embassy in New Delhi.Thank you USA for this great honor.