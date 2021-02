KurtisBrian said: is murder the fault of having a gun or being willing to use violence upon another outside of war? Click to expand...

punch/kicking

sticks/bats

knives

pistols

rifles

grenades

RPG launcher

First, I would not call this "American gun culture" but "gun culture". Where ever you get gun culture and this includes Pakistan the probability of fracas leading to death increases. Simply because a gun is one trigger away from death.If this event had happened in my home town [UK] most likey fists would have flown and then the two guys would have got puffed, then walked away. Or they might have brought sticks and beaten each other. Worst case a knife might have been used. But even at the upper end of escalation ladder the outcomes would not be as deadly. Each of these weapons has a escalation slope to death.Now non of these by themselves kill. It is the mind behind each that kills. But don't no person tell me arming every citizen with pistols will lead to higher deaths. Arming all citizens with RPGs will lead to even more deaths.