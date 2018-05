There are many foreigners living in China now. Many of them actually do not really like China and they even dont not respect chinese people. They just come there to make a living and take advantages of their foreign identity and to enjoy their white privilege. I do hope most foreigners in China are like you, who really show their interests in China, appreciate the chinese culture and respect its people. I think everyone likes you and welcomes you in China. Cheers.

Click to expand...