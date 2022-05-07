What's new

American girl and her husband visit a small Tibetan village, religion big part of the locals life

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,707
-5
89,632
Country
China
Location
China
American girl and her husband visit a small Tibetan village, religion is a big part of the locals life even in this remote tiny rural village

 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,707
-5
89,632
Country
China
Location
China
In comment section many viewers thanked this American girl for showing the real rural life of " oppressed" Tibet and "persecuted" Tibetans, who, according to the western media, are alledgedly banned practicing their religion by the Chinese government.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,707
-5
89,632
Country
China
Location
China
Raja420 said:
Why does your country hate the uighur muslims?
Click to expand...
Cause western governments and media want people to believe so, they say the same thing about Tibet and Inner Mongolia.
We can find many Uighurs and Kazakhs in Team China in the Olympic Games, many Uyghurs are top actors in China with tens of millions fans, they are loved, not hated.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
45,707
-5
89,632
Country
China
Location
China
Dilraba Dilmurat has 77.84 million fans on Chinese social media platform Weibo alone, Gülnezer Bextiyar has 22.35 million, Uighur population are just roughly 10 million, they are massively loved in China, not hated.
微信图片_20220508001324.png

微信图片_20220508001943.png
 
Last edited:
R

Raja420

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Apr 24, 2022
73
-1
94
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
Cause western governments and media want people to believe so, they say the same thing about Tibet and Inner Mongolia.
We can find many Uighurs and Kazakhs in Team China in the Olympic Games, many Uyghurs are top actors in China with tens of millions fans, they are loved, not hated.
Click to expand...
What about those concentration camps are they false?

What do you call them re-education camps?
Removing Arabic words is from mosques is false propaganda as well?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Food price high in Tibet cause they need to be supplied by the rest of China, but how high? let's find out
Replies
3
Views
251
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Visit old village sitting on China-Myanmar border, local guide tells the sad story why most local villagers chose Myamar citizenship over China's
Replies
7
Views
608
Dungeness
Dungeness
beijingwalker
Himalayan Harvest Season: 2000KG Barley! How to Harvest in Highland Village? Daily Life of a Tibetan Farmer
Replies
0
Views
246
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Life expectancy at record high in Tibet
Replies
7
Views
383
Maira La
Maira La
beijingwalker
End of Tibetan serfdom under the rule of the Dalai Lama, more horrific than Indian social caste system
Replies
8
Views
389
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom