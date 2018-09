This Indian twat and his American master have been checkmated.



All they can muster now is to beg Pakistan to be on their side and halt its cooperation with China which obviously won't happen.



I love it how the Americans are trying to up their moral by spreading fantasies about the new government reviewing certain CPEC deals LOL As if this is going to end CPEC project in its entirety. If anything PTI has shown firm willingness to expand CPEC.



The shamful begging is quite evident and I am enjoying it to the fullest.

Click to expand...