American crimes in Ukraine

First and foremost USA has managed a coup in Ukraine to plant its own poodle in the country and use him against Russia.

jacobin.com

A US-Backed, Far Right–Led Revolution in Ukraine Helped Bring Us to the Brink of War

In 2014 Ukraine, great power gamesmanship, righteous anger at a corrupt status quo, and opportunistic far-right extremists toppled the government in the Maidan Revolution. Today’s crisis in Ukraine can’t be understood without understanding Maidan.
jacobin.com jacobin.com

There are different reasons for it, and too many questions to ask. For example, Why does USA covertly support Neo NAZIs of Europe, why do American leaders try their best to hide it from public, etc?

I will share articles about these questions and try to answer them.

Irina Yarovaya: the USA creates a massive network to control the number of people living in different countries​

Deputy Chairwoman of the State Duma, Co-Chair of the Commission on Investigation into Activities of the US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine said that following the meeting of the Commission
LYxdX6wWGeNB5UJM0yAvA9NuhjCzfZqg.jpeg

the biomaterials found there, but they have already found many samples of cholera.

“In addition, today we have discussed in detail the origin of smallpox and the great interest of the United States and its research in different countries related to smallpox and its varieties,” emphasized Irina Yarovaya.
Click to expand...
The Co-Chair of the Commission also noted the importance of cooperation with the Government of the Russian Federation: “Our task as parliament is to do everything within the framework of such cooperation to ensure that the operational information we receive about real threats that may face Russian citizens is studied promptly and integrated measures are being developed to protect the biological safety of Russian citizens.”

“And the third point, which we consider very important in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, is that those events being conducted within the framework of the special operation give an opportunity to create security measures for people of Ukraine. We also consider this as an essential issue, as our task,” concluded Irina Yarovaya.

The creation of the Parliamentary Commission of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on investigation into the circumstances related to the creation of biological laboratories by the US specialists on the territory of Ukraine was initiated by the State Duma. The need to investigate the activities of the US biological laboratories has repeatedly been emphasized by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

The Commission consists of 14 members of the State Duma and 14 senators. Deputy Chairwoman of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev are the Co-Chairs of the Commission.

@waz can you please make this an sticky thread?
 
jacobin.com/2022/02/maidan-protests-neo-nazis-russia-nato-crimea

opindia.com/2022/03/there-are-25-us-funded-biolabs-in-ukraine-former-us-congresswoman-tulsi-gabbard/amp/

This is 2023..Why are you reposting things from last year as new threads?

Stop google scraping for key words just to post year old stories to troll this forum
 
Americans harvested Adernochrome from innocent Russian kids of Ukraine

Russian special forces in Ukraine intercepted a refrigerated tractor-trailer transporting refined adrenochrome from Ukraine to Warsaw, Poland, where the shipment was to be shipped, Russian FSB agent Andrey Zakharov told Real Raw, on planes bound to the United States.

As reported last month, the FSB alleged that deep state-affiliated adrenochrome producers in the United States were so fearful of military retaliation that they set up adrenochrome stores in Eastern European countries, particularly Ukraine, to sell their shipments asap.

Adrenochrome is a very rare hormone that is produced on a very small scale in the human body. It is said that this hormone, which is actually oxidized adrenaline, is specifically secreted by the body's defense system, medulla and adrenal glands in the state of "fear and flight" to protect the body against physical and mental trauma. In fact, this hormone has a very strong regenerative property on body tissues. The main point here is that it is said that the highest amount of this hormone is released in the body of a child who is extremely scared and abused!.
3713124.jpg

Last January, Russian special forces, or Spetsnaz, rescued 50 emaciated, imprisoned children from the Adrenochrome Farm near Shostka, Ukraine. Their captors would so drain the fragile bodies of these innocent children of blood and adrenal fluid that their survival depended on them being comatose and fed intravenously. Zakharov said that five of the 50 innocent children died from injuries sustained in captivity.
3713142.jpg

At Putin's behest, the FSB has since launched a massive initiative to track down and eliminate producers, sellers, buyers, middlemen and anyone involved in the production and export of these black drugs (which Putin has called "the work of the devil"). Zakharov said the Russian president had formed an "adrenochrome task force" of special agents and selected the Spetsnaz unit to deal with the growing humanitarian crisis.
3713143.jpg

3713141.jpg

3713136.jpg

The task force was victorious on Sunday, seizing an 18-wheeler full of cool adrenochrome that could have reached US shores. The intercept reportedly took place on the P94 route - a road that runs from southern Ukraine to Brest, a border town and checkpoint with exit points leading to Warsaw - and the operative unit included at least a dozen Spetsnaz and FSB agents.
3713135.jpg

Zakharov did not say how they found out about the shipment or why the task force impounded the truck on the highway rather than at the point of departure, but he said the shipment's bill of lading identified the truck's contents as penicillin and other injectable antibiotics. Meanwhile, Ukraine's main export is agricultural products, not medicine, and that too in war conditions. According to Zakharov:

"Zelensky claims we (Russians) are slaughtering Ukrainian citizens, but why should he send the medicine abroad? It doesn't make sense. The trailer had no medicine, only adrenochrome poison."
3713137.jpg

Spetsnaz held the driver and passenger at gunpoint while inspecting the truck. According to Zakharov, the task force is trained to visually identify adrenochrome without laboratory tests. The liquid, whether injected or ingested, is slightly viscous, shimmers when exposed to sunlight, and has an almost imperceptible red color, Zakharov explained.

The occupants of the truck, who were Ukrainian citizens, did not cooperate and were shot on the spot as war criminals on the orders of Vladimir Putin.

Zakharov said: "These scums do not deserve any mercy. They are agents of Satan."
He added: The task force took samples for chemical analysis before burning the cargo.

The truck's bill of lading indicated that the cargo was to be taken to Warsaw International Airport and loaded onto an Atlas Air cargo plane bound for Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, USA.

Why? Because you are afraid of truth?
 
Forming another ISIS in Ukraine? Efforts underway to deploy US-backed terrorists from Syria to Ukraine​

GP8GRf4Upy16oEY8Jp96TkCTDGqaVaGLWcr7wPCn.jpg

For the last six months, Moscow has reiterated that it intends to permanently liquidate all the neo-Nazi militias in Ukraine to ensure its geopolitical security.
Since the first Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, Kyiv has proclaimed that it would welcome foreign mercenaries to stave off Moscow’s special military campaign. In response, the beleaguered Ukrainian President, Zelenskyy, formed the “International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine” and revoked visas for the so-called volunteers.
Meanwhile, with their sordid record, the Takfiri terrorists, notorious for exploiting any chaotic situation to resume their atrocious crimes, such as those involved in northern Syria and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, were immediately deployed to Ukraine following the outbreak of hostilities.
In the wake of the raging conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces, the CIA breathed new life into ISIS’ lifeless carcass, as Washington regards the current turmoil in Ukraine as the best opportunity to resurrect the Saudi-backed radical terrorists who were nearly deracinated in Iraq and Syria.
It simply means that Washington did not desist from its practice of utilising terrorists as payloads for its long-term, overarching objectives.
Prior to the Ukrainian conflict, the United States embraced the dangerous strategy of supporting the armed insurgents in Syria in 2011, vying to overthrow the Syrian government and undermine the Iranian-led Axis of Resistance.
Regarding Iraq, Washington has adopted a similar approach, and the Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) have repeatedly warned about the US support for ISIS terror cells and their transfer to other potential flashpoints.
In Afghanistan, Washington adhered to its usual but never-old tactic, leaving the war-ravaged nation under the mercy of ISIS terrorists to attack the ethnic minorities, further destabilising the country and stoking tensions between Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries.
The comments made by prominent politicians close to the power centres in Washington, DC, who advocate supporting neo-Nazi groups in Ukraine and replicating the CIA’s infamous “Operation Cyclone”—which was implemented in Afghanistan, ultimately resulting in the inception of al-Qaeda—, can offer us a glimpse of the future and a vivid premonition of looming catastrophes.
On the other hand, the increase in terrorist groups’ operations in Ukraine would represent a grave security threat to the Middle East, alarming nations such as Iran, Iraq, and Syria. In this regard, Tehran believes that the Americans are to blame for the Ukraine conflict with Russia, as they have increased NATO’s military buildup and encroached rapidly along Russia’s western frontiers.
Considering Kyiv’s close ties to the Zionist regime and the fact that the continuation of the conflict in Ukraine would only afflict innocent Ukrainian civilians and worsen the security situation in Eurasia, it is evident that Iran will never back the fascist regime of Zelenskyy, all but a marionette of NATO’s perfidious schemes.
Hence, it can be assumed that one of the reasons that Tehran has taken an anti-Kyiv stance is its sincere desire for an immediate cessation of hostilities, ending the humanitarian tragedy and also putting a stop to the frightening surge of Takfiri groups’ activities.

iuvmarchive.org

Forming another ISIS in Ukraine? Efforts underway to deploy US-backed terrorists from Syria to Ukraine

For the last six months, Moscow has reiterated that it intends to permanently liquidate all the neo-Nazi militias in Ukraine to ensure its geopolitical security.Since the first Russian tanks rolled into Ukraine, Kyiv has proclaimed that it would welcome foreign mercenaries to stave off Moscow’s...
iuvmarchive.org iuvmarchive.org
 

