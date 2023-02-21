Muhammed45
First and foremost USA has managed a coup in Ukraine to plant its own poodle in the country and use him against Russia.
There are different reasons for it, and too many questions to ask. For example, Why does USA covertly support Neo NAZIs of Europe, why do American leaders try their best to hide it from public, etc?
I will share articles about these questions and try to answer them.
the biomaterials found there, but they have already found many samples of cholera.
“And the third point, which we consider very important in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, is that those events being conducted within the framework of the special operation give an opportunity to create security measures for people of Ukraine. We also consider this as an essential issue, as our task,” concluded Irina Yarovaya.
The creation of the Parliamentary Commission of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation on investigation into the circumstances related to the creation of biological laboratories by the US specialists on the territory of Ukraine was initiated by the State Duma. The need to investigate the activities of the US biological laboratories has repeatedly been emphasized by the Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.
The Commission consists of 14 members of the State Duma and 14 senators. Deputy Chairwoman of the State Duma Irina Yarovaya and Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev are the Co-Chairs of the Commission.
A US-Backed, Far Right–Led Revolution in Ukraine Helped Bring Us to the Brink of War
In 2014 Ukraine, great power gamesmanship, righteous anger at a corrupt status quo, and opportunistic far-right extremists toppled the government in the Maidan Revolution. Today’s crisis in Ukraine can’t be understood without understanding Maidan.
jacobin.com
Irina Yarovaya: the USA creates a massive network to control the number of people living in different countriesDeputy Chairwoman of the State Duma, Co-Chair of the Commission on Investigation into Activities of the US Biological Laboratories in Ukraine said that following the meeting of the Commission
The Co-Chair of the Commission also noted the importance of cooperation with the Government of the Russian Federation: “Our task as parliament is to do everything within the framework of such cooperation to ensure that the operational information we receive about real threats that may face Russian citizens is studied promptly and integrated measures are being developed to protect the biological safety of Russian citizens.”“In addition, today we have discussed in detail the origin of smallpox and the great interest of the United States and its research in different countries related to smallpox and its varieties,” emphasized Irina Yarovaya.
