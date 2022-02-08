What's new

American-born Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold medal for China

faithfulguy

faithfulguy

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 29, 2009
13,581
-2
14,641
Country
Taiwan, Province Of China
Location
United States
Eileen Gu won gold in free skiing big air. Starting her march toward three gold medal.

Just see it on TV so I’ll provide the link later.

BEIJING, China — American-born Eileen Gu of China cranked out the first 1620 of her career on her final jump, stunning France’s Tess Ledeux and earning the first of what she hopes will be three gold medals in women’s freestyle big air.
Nicknamed the “Snow Princess,” Gu is among the biggest local names at the Beijing Games. She’s a medal favorite in big air, slopestyle and halfpipe. Her first stab at gold came down to the last round.

Ledeux is the only other woman to ever land a 1620 -- 4 ½ spins -- in competition, and she stomped one out with a slight wobble on the landing in Round 1.
Gu hinted after qualifying Monday that she might be able to match Ledeux. With everything on the line, she did.
The 18-year-old from San Francisco shrieked when she landed the jump, then dropped to her knees when her score of 94.50 was announced.
Ledeux tried to improve on her second run in Round 3, coming into the jump backward for a switch 1440. She was shaky on the landing, though, clearing the way for Gu’s gold.

www.kvue.com

American-born Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold medal for China

The 18-year-old from San Francisco is nicknamed the “Snow Princess.” She landed gold in women’s freestyle big air.
www.kvue.com www.kvue.com
 
Last edited:
H

hyperman

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2020
309
0
478
Country
United States
Location
United States
Titanium100 said:
This will cause some butthurt in the US as she is a defector:lol:
Click to expand...

I don't even know who the fk she is, and neither do most americans who are even less plugged in about the olympics much less follow skiing. lol, right now the news gossip story americans are discussing is the Joe Rogan BS.

I guess she made a business decision, good luck to her. She is probably more marketable in china as a medalist than as an american in a niche sport when there isn't a shortage of medalists for the US. China was 16th in the Medal count in 2018, with only 1 gold medal, compared to the US which won around 10 gold medals in the winter olympics which again not many people follow.
 
IblinI

IblinI

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 21, 2016
4,260
0
8,322
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
hyperman said:
I don't even know who the fk she is
Click to expand...
OK, the most important person in this world has just spoken.

200.gif
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,209
-39
62,443
Country
China
Location
China
Titanium100 said:
It is raining with outrage
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490902057749864450
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490895422033784835
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1490892038031564800
Click to expand...
I am concern about her safety if stay decide to go back USA for her career and training.

Anyway, her training , her education and everything are not paid by US government. USA shall be grateful for her contribution of US economy with her paying her training in ski and education in USA.
 
T

tower9

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 19, 2018
4,346
-13
7,208
Country
China
Location
United States
Beast said:
I am concern about her safety if stay decide to go back USA for her career and training.

Anyway, her training , her education and everything are not paid by US government. USA shall be grateful for her contribution of US economy with her paying her training in ski and education in USA.
Click to expand...
If I were her, I'd seriously rethink going back to the US. It just seems like she is kind of naive or oblivious as to how monumental her decision was. Her mother is completely detached from American culture and on top of that lives in San Francisco, a liberal bubble, so they just seem clueless.
 
B

Beidou2020

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2013
7,534
-48
20,126
Country
China
Location
New Zealand
Beast said:
I am concern about her safety if stay decide to go back USA for her career and training.

Anyway, her training , her education and everything are not paid by US government. USA shall be grateful for her contribution of US economy with her paying her training in ski and education in USA.
Click to expand...

She could be killed by those Asian hate crime perpetrators.

US is very dangerous country. That whole country is falling apart.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
26,369
25
18,256
Country
United States
Location
United States
Beast said:
I am concern about her safety if stay decide to go back USA for her career and training.

Anyway, her training , her education and everything are not paid by US government. USA shall be grateful for her contribution of US economy with her paying her training in ski and education in USA.
Click to expand...

If she gave up her citizenship how can she go back. She'll have to get in line like everybody else.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Freestyle ski star Gu Ailing a super idol among Chinese young people for representing true spirit of sport
Replies
0
Views
183
Beidou2020
B
beijingwalker
History made: Chinese freeskiing star Eileen Gu rewrites the X Games record books in Aspen
Replies
6
Views
816
Uguduwa
Uguduwa
beijingwalker
Team China won the first gold medal in 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games
Replies
3
Views
182
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Vanguard One
China infuriated by loss to Taiwan in badminton gold medal match
Replies
10
Views
707
Dalit
Dalit
beijingwalker
Revoking gold medals? Olympics-Chinese champions wear Mao badges on cycling podium
Replies
13
Views
960
applesauce
applesauce

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom