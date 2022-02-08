American-born Eileen Gu wins Olympic gold medal for China

Titanium100 said: This will cause some butthurt in the US as she is a defector Click to expand...

I don't even know who the fk she is, and neither do most americans who are even less plugged in about the olympics much less follow skiing. lol, right now the news gossip story americans are discussing is the Joe Rogan BS.I guess she made a business decision, good luck to her. She is probably more marketable in china as a medalist than as an american in a niche sport when there isn't a shortage of medalists for the US. China was 16th in the Medal count in 2018, with only 1 gold medal, compared to the US which won around 10 gold medals in the winter olympics which again not many people follow.