OBLiTeRate TrumpTurd
FULL MEMBER
- Nov 29, 2018
- 213
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Throughout 300 years of American history, ... ...
American BETRAYAL and COWARDNESS are so obvious
and on display again and again and again.
And yet, 98% of idiotic Modi INDIANS still love to act and
be the American SLAVES ... despite knowing all these well known
BETRAYAL and back--stabbing by the American in advance.
You just watch --- 98% of Modi Indian SLAVES and significant number
of So--called Murican--Loving Muslims will be betrayed by the
United Snakes Murican ... again and again and again.
Proof:
American BETRAYAL and COWARDNESS are so obvious
and on display again and again and again.
And yet, 98% of idiotic Modi INDIANS still love to act and
be the American SLAVES ... despite knowing all these well known
BETRAYAL and back--stabbing by the American in advance.
You just watch --- 98% of Modi Indian SLAVES and significant number
of So--called Murican--Loving Muslims will be betrayed by the
United Snakes Murican ... again and again and again.
Proof: