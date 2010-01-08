What's new

American base inside Al-Omar oil field comes under missile attack in Syria

169340204.jpg

Tehran - IRNA - Regional news sources reported a missile attack on US positions in Deir ez-Zor province.


Local Syrian media reported that rockets and missiles hit the Al-Omar oil field in the eastern province of Deir ez-Zor, where US forces are stationed. According to reports, international coalition forces responded to the attacks and bombed west of the Euphrates. News channels affiliated with the Resistance Forces reported that at least seven Katyusha missiles and four rockets were fired at a US base near the Al-Omar oil field. Several nights ago, US forces stationed near the Konko gas and oil fields were targeted by missiles too.

روایت منابع خبری از حمله به مواضع نیروهای آمریکایی در سوریه

تهران- ایرنا- منابع خبری منطقه از حمله موشکی به مواضع نیروهای آمریکایی در استان دیرالزور گفتند.
Ilna Quoted Syrian local media.
 
