American Ain al-Asad base targeted with 30 missiles TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Ain al-Asad base military base in Iraq has been reportedly targeted with drones and missiles again, local Iraqi media reported on Wednesday.

Ain al Asad which is a US military base located in Al Anbar Province in western Iraq is reported to have been targeted with drones.Iraqi media also confirmed that several explosions were heard at the base.No further details have come out on the attack yet.Saudi Arabia's Al-Hadath news channel claimed that seven rockets were fired at the American base.Local Iraqi sources said that the US air defense systems were unable to intercept the drones.The Thar al-Mohandes Brigade (Abu Mahdi al-Muhanids revenge) announced that it had targeted the Ain al-Assad base with 30 Grad missiles and that these missiles had hit their targets.A US coalition spokesman said the base had been targeted by 14 missiles.