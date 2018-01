Have come across this New York Times article from 2011, where a Pakistani military officer could foresee America's outcome in Afghanistan and the expected and now proved finger pointing and the blame game.

U.S. Rift With Pakistan Grows Over Drone Strikes

The feeling of being allies was never there,” a senior Pakistani military officer, who has interacted closely with Washington since 2001, said. “I’ve said to the Americans: ‘You are going to fail in Afghanistan and you are going to make us the fall guy.’ I still think this is going to happen.

