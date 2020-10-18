America would have saved trillions had it handled the pandemic as well as Pakistan: US economist

If you think that Pakistan performed better than US that you are wrong my friend. US has the best medical infrastructure in the world along with the best support for it's workers. For example if anyone in US even mildly feels the symptoms of Covid they get 14 days paid off from work along with other benefits which is why people in US are getting tested and are aware of the fact that they have covid. In addition, US has the best reporting system in the world.



In Pakistan, Govt has provided no benefits so people are just suffering in silence. And I dont expect Pakistani doctors to know that they even have to report Covid ahaha. the cases are probably crossing millions in Pakistan given that Pakistan is almost just as crowded as Northern India.



Please don't try to convince me that a country that still hasn't been able to eliminate Polio is able to defeat Covid so easily.