America will be majority minority in 2040s (sooner than you think)

hydrabadi_arab said: This isn't a big deal. Eventually non-whites too will die out as population decline will hit everyone. Maybe 50-100 years later but thats like second later if we consider overall human history.



If anything these developed nations shouldn't suffer from population decline if liberal migration policy is followed. While non-developed will have it more difficult because no one would want to migrate there anyway.



So what ever the racial composition of future USA, they will not see rest of global south as equal. Global south isn't liberal progressive by any stretch of imagination, what makes their blood relatives in USA different? Click to expand...

US demographic timebomb in 20yrs time will set up a massive civil war between the left and the right. They already hate each others guts to the core at the moment but at least the whites right now are majority and still hold all the power. When whites have their power taken from them they will fight to remain top dogs and will set up a major decades long war. It will also happen in Britain, France etc. All this will happen within next 20-25yrs no longer. Predicting something 100yrs from now is ridiculous but China/Russia will be sitting back in the lounge chairs drinking vodka and eating yumcha watching this sh1tstorm unfold.