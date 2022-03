Imran Khan seems to be against useless confrontation with India but firm against Indian attacks as we saw in 2019 protection of Pakistan. He focuses on economy and Pakistani interests. Not only Usa but any party which do want a conflict between Pakistan-India can do something against Imran Khan if they find an alternative more obedient to support these types taking sides&initiating attacks of policies later. Everything he eats should be taken samples from whereever he goes abroad as a standard procedure to be ready for analysis in labs in case of poisoning attempts without offending anyone. There are even poison that are selective to genetics.