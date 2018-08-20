America used China up and threw China out like garbage

Mao died in 1976 and Deng took over. China became enemy of USSR and ally of America. USSR was beaten by China in Afghanistan. American weapons weren't even 0.01% of those used by mujahideen. 99.9% of weapons came from China. China built millions of AK-47 arming mujahideen transported there by Pakistan. In Afghanistan mujahideen never used AK-74 which was USSR service rifle. Why? Because China never made any AK-74.In the 1980s America supplied huge amounts of weapons to China, including Jaguar tank, Super 7 fighter jet.Then in the late 1980s when Cold War ended and USSR collapsed America had no more use for China and did a coup in Beijing. I was there.Then in the early 1990s when Russia was dirt poor and Russia's defense industry collapsed China spent billions and saved Russia and paid back America's betrayal.