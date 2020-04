This can't be real?! Nah, it can't be.About a year ago, someone hacked my computer at home for ransomware and asked for $3200 to Decrypt the files. The jerks thought that I was running some serious server environment, which was not true. All I wanted was my personal photos/videos to be restored. The guy brought down to $2800; that was still too much. Then the guy just vanished--bounced back emails. Interestingly his domain was!! I still don't have my files decrypted.Here is the message left in my file system:----------all your data has been locked usYou want to return?write email