Joe Shearer said: Better ask your military men about this.



This relates to the days when Pakistanis laughed and talked of the three As that ruled Pakistan. Click to expand...

I would just ask to be spared the ill effects of senility. Especially when a racist dictator with little strategic acumen was convinced by a self serving ambitious bureaucrat of applying a half baked plan executed by ill-qualified leadership.The story of 65 war isn’t of victory for Pakistan but “Theirs not to reason why, Theirs but to do and die” but is painted as such by Ex’s of all sorts.The PAF bungled a pretty decent plan because of leadership failures in key spokesThe Army sabotaged its own gains and attempted feats it had no capacity to executeOnly the Navy somewhat remained “effective” in what it did.The fuel and ammunition reserves were finished but America somehow sabotaged this steamroller to Dehli and beyond