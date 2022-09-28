America pays Pakistan to stop Indian terrorists

Blinken defends Pakistan arms sales against Indian criticism Says package bolsters Pakistan's capability to deal with "terrorist threats", US obliged to ensure military equipment it provides to others is maintained.

After reading this article I understood that American tax payers will pay Pakistan to shoot down Indian Air Force aircraft using American made F-16s. These f-16s according to the American goverment are only used to kill terrorists ergo the Indian goverment and its forces are terrorists!It always baffles me how America and the west pay Pakistan to fight Indian terrorists. India spends billions on buying military equipment while Pakistan gets it for free!