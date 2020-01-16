"America must split up Pakistan"

Separate names with a comma.
Listen to this rant and understand what goes on in the mind of the average Joe. Listen to the grievances this American has. Listen to how deeply rotten and disgusting the average American thinking is towards Pakistan.
These people have no issues with splitting up, bombing and destroying Pakistan.
Listen to him carefully. This is highly informative. It gives us insight into what goes on in the American mind.
The average American wants to bomb and kill Pakistanis. That is the whole truth. They are not satisfied with sanctions. They want to attack and spill Pakistani blood. They want to dismember Pakistanis. They want to overtake and occupy Pakistan through hostility.
Normal everyday Americans don't give a shit about anything outside of America. He is just using 1.3 billion Indians as viewers.
No power on Earth can undo Pakistan - Quaid e Azam
Nopes, majority of Americans hate Pakistanis. That's very true. You can yourself see the hate in their comments on articles published related to Pakistan on US news websites.
That is a grave misconception on our side. The US deep state has poisoned the minds of ordinary Americans. Pakistan is presented as evil and terrorist day in day out. Pakistan is constantly presented as the biggest devil in the universe. The American media and think thanks have been doing this forever.
It is not hard to see why the ordinary American would want to kill and murder Pakistanis. The poison you see in this recording is not an exception. This thinking is mainstream among ordinary Americans.
Look on social media sites, forums etc. It is filled with American hate and treachery against Pakistan. This is certainly without Indian encouragement.
We need to open our eyes. Our leadership needs to open their eyes. The US is never ever going to be a reliable partner.
The US is going to come very hard at Pakistan eventually. They are buying time. When the opportune time arrives, the US is going to wage war with Pakistan. I am convinced.
If you watch the video, the dude has no idea what he was talking about. He is a white bhakt singing praises for US-Israel-India alliance to take out Pakistan.
Exactly and he is not the only one. Most Americans think this way.
america has been trying hard to split up Pakistan in alliance with india! what was it doing in afghanistan for 19 years? if anyone thinks it was develop afghanistan then they should seek medical help.
anyway let them rot in their hate and the world keeps revolving around.
It is important to highlight this. We need to be under no illusion whatsoever regarding the USA. We are a gullible people and our thinking revolves around F-16s.