  • Thursday, January 16, 2020

"America must split up Pakistan"

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by maximuswarrior, Jan 16, 2020 at 9:30 PM.

  1. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:30 PM #1
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

  2. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM #2
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    Listen to this rant and understand what goes on in the mind of the average Joe. Listen to the grievances this American has. Listen to how deeply rotten and disgusting the average American thinking is towards Pakistan.

    These people have no issues with splitting up, bombing and destroying Pakistan.
     
  3. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:31 PM #3
    Asimzranger

    Asimzranger FULL MEMBER

    Gareeb banday ko kamanay do for his indian viewers and subscribers.
     
  4. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:32 PM #4
    Uguduwa

    Uguduwa FULL MEMBER

    This guy goes to bed thinking about America, wakes up next day thinking about America. Man don't you have a wife? She must feel betrayed.
     
  5. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:33 PM #5
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    Listen to him carefully. This is highly informative. It gives us insight into what goes on in the American mind.

    The average American wants to bomb and kill Pakistanis. That is the whole truth. They are not satisfied with sanctions. They want to attack and spill Pakistani blood. They want to dismember Pakistanis. They want to overtake and occupy Pakistan through hostility.
     
  6. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:34 PM #6
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    if this was easy uncle tom have did it long time ago :lol:
     
  7. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM #7
    Haris Ali2140

    Haris Ali2140 SENIOR MEMBER

    Normal everyday Americans don't give a shit about anything outside of America. He is just using 1.3 billion Indians as viewers.
     
  8. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM #8
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    No power on Earth can undo Pakistan - Quaid e Azam
     
  9. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:37 PM #9
    PakSword

    PakSword PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    Nopes, majority of Americans hate Pakistanis. That's very true. You can yourself see the hate in their comments on articles published related to Pakistan on US news websites.
     
  10. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:38 PM #10
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    That is a grave misconception on our side. The US deep state has poisoned the minds of ordinary Americans. Pakistan is presented as evil and terrorist day in day out. Pakistan is constantly presented as the biggest devil in the universe. The American media and think thanks have been doing this forever.

    It is not hard to see why the ordinary American would want to kill and murder Pakistanis. The poison you see in this recording is not an exception. This thinking is mainstream among ordinary Americans.

    Look on social media sites, forums etc. It is filled with American hate and treachery against Pakistan. This is certainly without Indian encouragement.

    We need to open our eyes. Our leadership needs to open their eyes. The US is never ever going to be a reliable partner.

    The US is going to come very hard at Pakistan eventually. They are buying time. When the opportune time arrives, the US is going to wage war with Pakistan. I am convinced.
     
  11. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:42 PM #11
    Haris Ali2140

    Haris Ali2140 SENIOR MEMBER

    If you watch the video, the dude has no idea what he was talking about. He is a white bhakt singing praises for US-Israel-India alliance to take out Pakistan.
     
  12. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:46 PM #12
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    Exactly and he is not the only one. Most Americans think this way.

    That is funny considering you foreigners come here to a Pakistani forum. I know that Pakistan goes on 24/7 in your ugly mind. Just like those ugly Americans who want to bomb and occupy Pakistan LOL
     
  13. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:46 PM #13
    Path-Finder

    Path-Finder ELITE MEMBER

    america has been trying hard to split up Pakistan in alliance with india! what was it doing in afghanistan for 19 years? if anyone thinks it was develop afghanistan then they should seek medical help.

    anyway let them rot in their hate and the world keeps revolving around.
     
  14. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:46 PM #14
    TOPGUN

    TOPGUN PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST

    This is a racist redneck from the US that's what they are called here with no knowledge of anything f him lolz.
     
  15. Jan 16, 2020 at 9:48 PM #15
    maximuswarrior

    maximuswarrior ELITE MEMBER

    It is important to highlight this. We need to be under no illusion whatsoever regarding the USA. We are a gullible people and our thinking revolves around F-16s.
     
