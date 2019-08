The U.S Air Force has tested an air-breathing hypersonic engine whose thrust production beat all the previous engines of this type.The Air Force Research Laboratory ( AFRL) announced this on on Aug 5, 2019, but did not disclose when the test was carried out.The scramjet engine is developed by Northrop Grumman for AFRL.Pat Nolan, Northrop Grumman’s Vice President for Missile Products said in a statement. “The series of tests on this fighter-engine sized scramjet was truly remarkable. The scramjet successfully ran across a range of hypersonic Mach numbers for unprecedented run times, demonstrating that our technology is leading the way in delivering large scale hypersonic platforms to our warfighters.”This is an important development since the U.S military is actively pursuing hypersonic technology and is virtually in a race with Russia & China in this sector.In this video Defense Updates reports on the successful test of highest thrust producing hypersonic scramjet engine by the U.S.