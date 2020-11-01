America may be world’s worst enemy

Published on: Sunday, March 28, 2021By: Datuk John LoTHE dawn of a new era of cold war between USA and China is a done deal. Any reversal to normal relation is out of the window after Anchorage. In typical American arrogance, USA cannot be a worse host when it opened salvos on China to begin the meeting. The American conduct is uncivilized, boorish, hegemonic, emblematic of a declining superpower clinging to the last straw.There is nothing in USA’s stand on any issue that is of universal value, not human rights, not democratic principles. USA’s demand for protection of Muslims in Xinjiang is hypocritical.Remember American invasion of Iraq under pretext of WMD [weapons of mass destruction], Libya, Yemen.American conduct in Latin America is equally bad. Only America has used force to change democratically elected governments.Much of American dream is being sustained by use of crude “cowboy” force on poor nations, might of the US$ and technology. USA has seen the writing on the wall. It cannot allow China to overtake it. USA debts to China is so huge that it is threatening its economic strangle hold on the world.This day is too far away.American version of the world’s “rule based order” is simply rules written by America and allies. Smaller nations have no say or choice. Disobedience will mean regime change, invasion, sanctions, boycott [like Malaysia’s oil palm].USA’s definition of democracy for the world is “you listen and obey or else!”.USA’s global dictatorship is over.Much of above have implications for Sabah. Don’t be surprised, cos when 2 major nations like China and USA fight, the fallouts can and will affect smaller nations This is inevitable. Sabah is no exception.W Malaysia has a huge trade/investment relationship with USA and China. They have to walk the high wire. Sabah has negligible, practically nothing with USA, directly or indirectly. Little potential of enlarging it. Unless we allow USA to build a military base. With China, Sabah has a stake and the opportunity of it growing is very good.Throughout the Filipino history, this country has been dependent, from being a colony and since independent, on USA for economic and security protection. Little did they realise that it is USA that has kept the vast majority in poverty, colluding with many Filipino leaders to siphon off their country’s wealth. President Duterte is the only exception, coming from South Philippines. He is more pro-China than USA. After him, it is more than likely that USA will dominate the Philippines again. Reason is that the next president will be from the north and more than likely pro USA. Because of this, China will look towards working with a friendly party on our side of the South China Sea.Mark my words, then there will be opportunities for Malaysia and Sabah to work with China in oil and gas from the South China Sea and other economic endeavours for mutual benefits.Here are some advantages for Sabah to consider seriously. [a] China and Sabah are in close proximity. Flight time is about 2 hours plus to HK and the Great Bay Area which is the fastest growing centre in the world, population is 130m, rapidly growing income, very technologically advance.