beijingwalker
Nov 4, 2011
America may be world’s worst enemy
Published on: Sunday, March 28, 2021
By: Datuk John Lo
THE dawn of a new era of cold war between USA and China is a done deal. Any reversal to normal relation is out of the window after Anchorage. In typical American arrogance, USA cannot be a worse host when it opened salvos on China to begin the meeting. The American conduct is uncivilized, boorish, hegemonic, emblematic of a declining superpower clinging to the last straw.
There is nothing in USA’s stand on any issue that is of universal value, not human rights, not democratic principles. USA’s demand for protection of Muslims in Xinjiang is hypocritical.
Remember American invasion of Iraq under pretext of WMD [weapons of mass destruction], Libya, Yemen. American heartless treatment of and hijack of funds belonging to Iran are evil and morally indefensible. Millions of Muslims including innocent children and women have been killed, have suffered in America’s greed, regardless of cost of countless Muslim lives, to stay as No. 1 superpower and control of oil. The Muslims in the Middle East have received the worst, most cruel human rights abuses from America.
American conduct in Latin America is equally bad. Only America has used force to change democratically elected governments. Only America has fought hundreds of wars/invasions, in contrast to 0 by China. USA has rained, yes, literally rained millions of bombs in the Vietnam/Laos. This is the most bombed place in the history of mankind!
USA is the devil masquerading with an angel’s face.
The American Hegemonic Days Are Finished, Thanks to China.
Much of American dream is being sustained by use of crude “cowboy” force on poor nations, might of the US$ and technology. USA has seen the writing on the wall. It cannot allow China to overtake it. USA debts to China is so huge that it is threatening its economic strangle hold on the world. The internationalization of the YUAN will reduce US$ power as the international currency. Much of the American economic power will disappear once the world refuse to accept US$ as the major currency. This day is too far away.
American version of the world’s “rule based order” is simply rules written by America and allies. Smaller nations have no say or choice. Disobedience will mean regime change, invasion, sanctions, boycott [like Malaysia’s oil palm].
USA’s definition of democracy for the world is “you listen and obey or else!”.
USA’s TOP DOG STATUS HAS BEEN DESTROYED BY CHINA AT THE ANCHORAGE MEETIG.
USA’s global dictatorship is over. Who is USA or its western allies to act as persecutor, judge and jury over all other countries? If these hypocritic USA and western countries are true to democratic principles, put it the votes at the United Nations.
Sabah’s Position in US/China Worsening Relationship.
Much of above have implications for Sabah. Don’t be surprised, cos when 2 major nations like China and USA fight, the fallouts can and will affect smaller nations This is inevitable. Sabah is no exception.
In this regard, Sabah should chart a different path from W Malaysia. W Malaysia has a huge trade/investment relationship with USA and China. They have to walk the high wire. Sabah has negligible, practically nothing with USA, directly or indirectly. Little potential of enlarging it. Unless we allow USA to build a military base. With China, Sabah has a stake and the opportunity of it growing is very good.
USA/China Relation and China/Filipino relations.
Throughout the Filipino history, this country has been dependent, from being a colony and since independent, on USA for economic and security protection. Little did they realise that it is USA that has kept the vast majority in poverty, colluding with many Filipino leaders to siphon off their country’s wealth. President Duterte is the only exception, coming from South Philippines. He is more pro-China than USA. After him, it is more than likely that USA will dominate the Philippines again. Reason is that the next president will be from the north and more than likely pro USA. Because of this, China will look towards working with a friendly party on our side of the South China Sea.
Mark my words, then there will be opportunities for Malaysia and Sabah to work with China in oil and gas from the South China Sea and other economic endeavours for mutual benefits.
Sabah’s Opportunities with China.
Here are some advantages for Sabah to consider seriously. [a] China and Sabah are in close proximity. Flight time is about 2 hours plus to HK and the Great Bay Area which is the fastest growing centre in the world, population is 130m, rapidly growing income, very technologically advance. Shanghai and Jiangsu Province, which are the most prosperous, are mere 6-hour flight from KK. Sabah can be, with appropriate policies, an important source of food security for China’s rapidly growing urbanization. [c] Relationship enhancement with China can help Sabah’s effort to reduce poverty rapidly. China has uplifted 800m out of poverty. [d] Deteriorating USA/China relationship [including Australia] will provide rare opportunities for Sabah to siphon off to Sabah some high-end Chinese tourists who would otherwise go to the west. [e] Related to this is for Sabah to attract/promote tourism products investment from China. [f] Ability to play the right investment strategy can attract substantial investment from China. SEAC Chairman, Tan Sri David Chu and HE Mr. Liang have discussed this possibility at length during SEAC’s courtesy call on Mr. Liang.
What can Sabah hope to gain from USA?
Sabah Political Leaders and Political Leadership.
Sabah’s economic possibilities and prospects are plenty with China. The ultimate determining factors, like I have said many times before, are highly dependent on Sabah’s politicians being able to change mindset from petty partisan politics to focus on substantive economic issues. Sabahans should not and cannot afford anymore to be entertained by opposition’s antic “who is jumping to which party”. Such political quests by small hearted, selfish politicians are meaningless to suffering Sabahans. Let not Sabahans be fooled by these politicians. Sabahans must demand from them economic policies and ideas that will reduce poverty, add to our income and enhance control over our economic assets. Anything other than these is a waste of time.
