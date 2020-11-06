What's new

America is one-dollar-one-vote, not really one-person-one vote

America is one-dollar-one-vote, not really one-person-one vote



The only comprehensive and scientific study which has ever been done of whether the U.S. is a democracy or instead a dictatorship, was published in 2014. It studied the period during 1981 through 2002, and it found that, “In the United States, our findings indicate, the majority does not rule — at least not in the causal sense of actually determining policy outcomes.”
And this is quoting now directly from the study itself: “The preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”
A study published two years later (in 2016) reviewed the entire relevant scientific literature and found that “responsiveness [to the American public’s preferences] seems to have declined during the late twentieth century” and might be getting worse yet than that: “The picture appears to be even more ominous — that is, opinion and policy are negatively related — on highly salient issues that attract media attention.” (Consequently: the more media-attention, the less that the Government’s policy will reflect the public’s preferences on the given issue. This is indirect proof that the media which the public are being exposed to are controlled by the aristocracy and thus focus on and propagandize for, whatever the aristocracy most want to fool the public about.) This scientific report stated, in its “Conclusions,” that, “the trends seem to be moving in the wrong direction from the standpoint of democratic theory — that is, people seem less and less likely to get what they say they want from government.” This, if it is true, proves the aristocracy’s success, against the public. It proves that the aristocracy are still in control and therefore are increasingly getting their way, against the public — that America is increasingly an aristocracy (sometimes called instead an “oligarchy” but meaning the same thing: the billionaires rule) and not a democracy.
The basic problem in America, therefore, isn’t Democratic versus Republican; it is instead democracy versus dictatorship. And this problem exists within each Party: each Party is controlled by its billionaires, not by its voting-public.
The best videos that I’ve seen explaining how, in local politics, the aristocracy controls America, are the following two:
1: http://archive.is/Aq3Mf which is actually a series of three video reports on corruption in Georgia.
2: Where Nomi Konst explains N.Y. politics via big-money control — the aristocracy’s control via corruption — against and over the public.
Here is a libertarian arguing for this corrupt control by the aristocracy to continue and to increase.
The libertarian presentation reflects refusal to see, or understand, systemic issues — the very issues that the operation by the aristocracy are being hired and paid to master. Consequently: libertarianism is the aristocracy’s ideology to fool the public into submission. In effect: it’s the aristocratic religion, the aristocratic faith, and so it is funded massively by the aristocracy.
The best video explaining the study which proved that corruption rules America.
To call a country like that a ‘democracy’ is to insult democracy. Any honest libertarian despises democracy. (Dishonest ones try to deceive the public to think that libertarianism supports democracy. But that’s merely adding deception to deception, as if the dishonest ideology isn’t already bad enough.)
This article is being submitted to all U.S. news-media, and may be freely published by any of them — and will presumably be published by any of them that want the U.S. public to have access to the information and documentation that are provided in it. Of course, any that wish to hide this information and documentation will not publish it, even though they may freely do so — they would rather pay their hirees and selected contributors, instead. Freedom of the press (at least in the United States) means freedom of the owners of the press — it has nothing to do with democracy, which concerns freedom of the public, against any type of dictatorship (including aristocracy or “oligarchy”).
Very true that the Oligarchs control Washington. What is hidden is the Oligarchs hate the Democratic Party. That is the party they hide out mostly in with Epstein, Hollywood, Media and others. However, the Dems are only managed and controlled to lose. The DNC and liberal media schemes against Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang and other outsiders. The oligarchs want two puppets doing the bidding of the Oligarchs. They don't want to fall with the Republicans if the GOP loses, so they hang out as NWO neo-liberals who care about the environment and other liberal causes. However, they are hypocrites who have polluting private jets and support trump privately, with biden as an option if they lose.

Neo-liberalism is not completely rejected by the Oligarchs. That is their own pet project. The Oligarchs hate traditional society and culture. They hate Islamic patriarchal system, they hate strong family and strong family values. So they cheer for the wars of Republicans and cheers for the culture destroying Hollywood movies.

The UN and NGOs are used to promote neo-liberal values that destroy tradition.

Libertarians were mostly grafted back into the Republican Party with trump who tries to fool voters into the opinion that trump is a libertarian nationalist. Rand Paul is fooled. Father Ron Paul is not fooled.

The critique of George Soros and other leftists is the attempt to turn young liberal college educated leftists into neo-nazis. These are presented with the "errors" of the left (even EWTN has fallen for this trick - to expose the "errors" of Saul Alansky and others as corrosive, when the conservatives are being slowly boiled in oil), while never pointing out the errors of the far Reich. Neo-conservatism was defeated twice with McCain and Romney. So trump took the young libertarians and corrupted them. The MIC war machine continued because of Libertarians supporting trump. Not that Hillary was a saint. Hillary was a neo-con, however starting invasion wars is more of a Republican project. Coups around the world for oligarchs happen with both Dems and Republicans.

On libertarian forums, this was discussed with ample evidence years ago. Libertarians betrayed the whole movement by falling for cia's trump project to fool libertarians... and cia bitcoins, only a remnant libertarians remain.
 
How the Oligarchs operate.

The background of the Reagan revolution, in the 70s the Christian Reich had no political party. The Republicans were pro-Choice - the Rockefeller Republicans. And the Democrats were pro-Choice. The shift from conservative Democrats to liberal Democrats happened during the cultural revolution of the 60s and 70s. So in 1980, the deepstate branded pro-choice Ronald Reagan as a defender of Christian values and the option for Christians in Amerika. And fellow deepstater cia director George HW Bush was the "VP candidate". These two candidates went to the Bohemian Grove and other occult anti-Christian practices.

So for 30 years the Christians had their political party, they were used by the deepstate to be the dumb idiots that vote Republican. This lasted for 30 years. Then neo-conservatism, which was embraced by Christian zionists who wanted to bomb Muslim countries for Isreal.. was rejected and defeated by the majority of Americans, in the vote for cia puppet Obama.

Neo-cons lost twice, so the deepstate put forward trump the same as they did Reagan. Reagan fooled Christians that Reagan was a Christian conservative. So did trump in fooling everybody that trump was a libertarian. Not only that, trump had to get the zionist Republicans backing trump, so trump was both zionist and libertarian, which is an oxymoron.

trump defeated hillary who ran as a neo-liberal neo-con.

After trump is defeated and out of white house, bitcoin is the last way for the US to destroy China. That is the last remaining cia project to defeat and impoverish China. trump is gone, sue China over coronavirUS is gone. trumps bitcoin is the last remnant vestige of the US hegemony. Everything else collapsed. biden is the defeat of everything in the USA, except.... However, as everybody cheers for the defeat of the US and cia schemes, bitcoin remains and gets stronger and stronger.

How should china respond to bitcoin:

(1) Resources for China 2100 - have a plan in the next 15 years to store up every raw material needed for China to have raw materials stockpiled until 2100, with no need for imports.

(2) stack bitcoin and save until later when bitcoin is the world currency... to trade for whole world supply of gold and silver, have Yuan be backed by gold and silver for internal Chinese trade when bitcoin is the sole world currency, to counter bitcoin. Value gold and silver very high and don't allow any to be exported out of China. To the the world's vault of silver and gold again.

(3) buy up etherum, many tens of millions of etherum, then announce to the world that some Russian and Chinese believe bitcoin to be developed by the cia to be the new world currency to replace the dollar. That China plans to keep buying etherum in an antibitcoin play. Get attention off of bitcoin.

These are my ideas, what are China's ideas for stopping bitcoin from crashing the Chinese economy, and bitcoin causing the wealth transfer to the US with an international currency of bitcoin.

China had 10 years to buy up physical gold and silver at low prices to stop bitcoin from being the worlds reserve anti-dollar play. Now that bitcoin replaced gold and is going to 1 billion yuan, unless this is thrawted by stopping trump in 2024, etc..., what are China's ideas to destroy bitcoin. When I say, China has all the cards, they did. If gold and silver rose to 10000 and 500 USD per ounce respectively... then bitcoin would not have taken off. China can buy up gold and silver at low prices (really corner the market at these cheap prices), then in 5-10 years bid up gold and silver to very high levels to out bitcoin bitcoins. Beat them at their game. China would need the money for long term bidding up gold and silver to crash the short seller and keep buying and buying gold and silver. If China keeps buying physical, they win. So long as China has the money to keep buying physical gold and silver.

One way China can't stop bitcoin is by betting against bitcoin, China would lose their whole economy if they bet against bitcoin. You have to come up with ways outside of shorting bitcoin. Bitcoin is a ponzi scheme that is designed to destroy anybody who bets against it, because there are only 21 million bitcoins for the whole of the 2000 trillion currency value in use today. Built in scarcity, with higher and higher demand, equals anybody who bets against bitcoin is suppose to lose.

Those Chinese bitcoin miners who mine and sell bitcoins were major losers. You don't mine bitcoin and sell it at 10000 yuan, when the cia is planning to have bitcoin be the worlds currency valued at 1 bitcoin to 1 billion yuan. Those miners lost 10000 fold their money in selling bitcoin if the nightmare of bitcoin becoming the worlds currency happens. Which everybody good on the planet does not want, so this last remnant of US hegemony must be defeated and crash.
 
How the Oligarchs operate.

The background of the Reagan revolution, in the 70s the Christian Reich had no political party. The Republicans were pro-Choice - the Rockefeller Republicans. And the Democrats were pro-Choice. The shift from conservative Democrats to liberal Democrats happened during the cultural revolution of the 60s and 70s. So in 1980, the deepstate branded pro-choice Ronald Reagan as a defender of Christian values and the option for Christians in Amerika. And fellow deepstater cia director George HW Bush was the "VP candidate". These two candidates went to the Bohemian Grove and other occult anti-Christian practices.

So for 30 years the Christians had their political party, they were used by the deepstate to be the dumb idiots that vote Republican. This lasted for 30 years. Then neo-conservatism, which was embraced by Christian zionists who wanted to bomb Muslim countries for Isreal.. was rejected and defeated by the majority of Americans, in the vote for cia puppet Obama.

Neo-cons lost twice, so the deepstate put forward trump the same as they did Reagan. Reagan fooled Christians that Reagan was a Christian conservative. So did trump in fooling everybody that trump was a libertarian. Not only that, trump had to get the zionist Republicans backing trump, so trump was both zionist and libertarian, which is an oxymoron.
"Christian zionists" replaced by the Far Reich trump "libertarians".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1365719354378223616

Those who go on libertarian forums, currently far reich forums, can't get enough of nazism and nazi symbolism and thus trump.

This nazi symbol at CPAC was a sign of this new era of trump being the standard for "conservatism".

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1366345737550888962

Oligarch favorite "hate group" is the troll hate group on dailystormer, VNN, stromfront, and other neo-nazi sites. They believe in "liberty" (meaning they don't like Nancy Pelosi) and hating jews. These are the clowns that stormed the capitol and are domestic terrorists and insurrections. These individuals had no political party when they believed 9/11 was an inside job by jews (which is partly true). trump gave them the Republican Party.
 
First, the USA is a Republic. Majority of the populace does not rule. Notice how each state has two senators, even those low population states? The electoral college was also created to protect against a tyranny of the majority of the populace.

As far a one dollar one vote goes.....
Not at all. The money buys influence and favors. Money can influence votes but not buy them (at least not en masse).
Once a corrupt individual attains office he pays back his corrupt donors with gov't graft and unjust laws/regulations to enrich those donors at the expense of the people who didn't donate to ("pay") him.
 
