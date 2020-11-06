America is one-dollar-one-vote, not really one-person-one vote

Very true that the Oligarchs control Washington. What is hidden is the Oligarchs hate the Democratic Party. That is the party they hide out mostly in with Epstein, Hollywood, Media and others. However, the Dems are only managed and controlled to lose. The DNC and liberal media schemes against Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang and other outsiders. The oligarchs want two puppets doing the bidding of the Oligarchs. They don't want to fall with the Republicans if the GOP loses, so they hang out as NWO neo-liberals who care about the environment and other liberal causes. However, they are hypocrites who have polluting private jets and support trump privately, with biden as an option if they lose.



Neo-liberalism is not completely rejected by the Oligarchs. That is their own pet project. The Oligarchs hate traditional society and culture. They hate Islamic patriarchal system, they hate strong family and strong family values. So they cheer for the wars of Republicans and cheers for the culture destroying Hollywood movies.



The UN and NGOs are used to promote neo-liberal values that destroy tradition.



Libertarians were mostly grafted back into the Republican Party with trump who tries to fool voters into the opinion that trump is a libertarian nationalist. Rand Paul is fooled. Father Ron Paul is not fooled.



The critique of George Soros and other leftists is the attempt to turn young liberal college educated leftists into neo-nazis. These are presented with the "errors" of the left (even EWTN has fallen for this trick - to expose the "errors" of Saul Alansky and others as corrosive, when the conservatives are being slowly boiled in oil), while never pointing out the errors of the far Reich. Neo-conservatism was defeated twice with McCain and Romney. So trump took the young libertarians and corrupted them. The MIC war machine continued because of Libertarians supporting trump. Not that Hillary was a saint. Hillary was a neo-con, however starting invasion wars is more of a Republican project. Coups around the world for oligarchs happen with both Dems and Republicans.



On libertarian forums, this was discussed with ample evidence years ago. Libertarians betrayed the whole movement by falling for cia's trump project to fool libertarians... and cia bitcoins, only a remnant libertarians remain.