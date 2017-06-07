America Is Headed to a Showdown Over Taiwan, and China Might Win

Oldman1 said: I think because China may do something early before the U.S. can implement its new hypersonics and IRBMs that could contain China's fleet and Air Force. Click to expand...

Your hypersonics ain't doing jack, buddy. You'll have nowhere to launch them from. If hypersonics and IRBMs were an "I win" button, China would have pressed it already. China is the undisputed world champion of these technologies and while they're a powerful deterrent, they aren't the final arbiter of a military conflict. No single weapon is - what wins wars is a combination of power and will. China's will to reunify Taiwan isstronger than America's will to defend it, and while the balance of power is shifting in China's favour, it's still far from being in China's favour in every scenario. No reason to get into a fight today with a 50/50 chance if tomorrow my chance is 100%.To take an example, if an invasion were to happen today the US might allow Taiwan to fall and opt to blockade China's shipping at the Middle Eastern chokepoints. That puts it outside the range of most Chinese systems. The US could keep harassing China for years. The only solution to a problem like that is for China to be able to project decisive power around the world - doing it in the First Island Chain alone is insufficient.I don't believe there's a war to take Taiwan outside World War III, and China must be prepared to fight and win it. China must be prepared to seize all of America's Pacific holdings (including Hawaii) and credibly threaten the US homeland with attack if not invasion. Only when China can mount that kind of force will it be able to surely deter the US from intervening in Taiwan. And once the US is deterred from intervening, Taiwan will simply fold instantly and join the PRC on the PRC's terms.