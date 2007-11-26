What's new

America is deluding itself if it thinks Vietnam will provide it with missile bases, or help it at all, in any conflict with China

Hanoi may have its differences with Beijing, and be wary of its powerful neighbour, but a high-level meeting this week has demonstrated that it won’t ever join the West’s anti-China alliance.
What the US is saying, without Vietnam USA can't fully contain Chinese missiles.
USA: "we can help you Vietnam"
Vietnam: "you have done enough for 20 years in the 70s"

That's why i say Communist Vietnam is a good boy, its existence is heavily depending on PRC. It will never become an American tool because the Vietnamese government understands all too well in order to survive it shall never be used by the zionist to attack China.
 
