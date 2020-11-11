What's new

America fully support PDM and PMLN to minus imran khan

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
Of course the world like puppets and spineless leaders like Sharif's and Zardari's so that they can get what they want.
 
B

Baz2020

Aug 11, 2020
There is something called divine intervention. These yahoodi zionists can try whatever they want. This time they are doomed
 
