America fully support PDM and PMLN to minus imran khan
Thread starter
Fawadqasim1
Start date
40 minutes ago
Fawadqasim1
SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 24, 2017
4,136
0
3,158
Country
Location
40 minutes ago
#1
Black.Mamba
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
Oct 16, 2020
35
0
44
Country
Location
36 minutes ago
#2
Of course the world like puppets and spineless leaders like Sharif's and Zardari's so that they can get what they want.
B
Baz2020
FULL MEMBER
Aug 11, 2020
177
0
194
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#3
There is something called divine intervention. These yahoodi zionists can try whatever they want. This time they are doomed
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)
