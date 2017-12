They are confidently claiming to get European support to get some type of sanctions on Iran. But under the Nuclear deal Europe will not sanction Iran. Saudis know this as well but if some how they are able to sanction Iran this help Saudi interest as well because After the sanction were lifted from Iran the oil price dropped dramatically and current price is $65 and Saudis need the price to be $70 to break even. Saudis are not cutting the oil production because Iran would get more money if the oil price goes up and more money means more Iran's influence in the area. So till the date of Nuclear deal the oil price will remain low and They will try different methods to sanction Iran but missiles were never part on Nuclear deal so Iran can test as many missiles as Iran wants. USA is trying to attempt to prove some how Iran is proliferating arms treaty so that Iran can be sanctioned and then Saudis will cut oil production and oil prices could go up because If oil prices remain low USA is also taking lose because most of the oil companies are owned by USA and they make no profit if oil remains under $85.

