US had similar GDP per capita to China in the 70's. In terms of HDI , US is ahead by 2 decades . Also as a society US is much more Progressive , Free and Innovative. Shiny new Airports doesn't make you a better country. If that was the case Dubai would have been a better place to live than Switzerland or Norway.



New York Subway might stink but as a city its the center of the world and there is no city in China that can rival it.

Click to expand...