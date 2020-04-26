America can successfully defend Taiwan against China – but only in its dreams

Stryker1982 said: Only place they can wage war with China with success would be in the high seas in the Pacific. Once you start reaching within 1000 km of Chinese coast line, then all bets are off. Click to expand...

That is why US has reached a desperate point that it knows it has to have Vietnam in its pocket to set up missiles and having a US base near China's border. US cannot contain China not with Japan nor through the silly Quad strategy. Vietnam is no idiot, it knows this will cross the red line and will endanger Vietnam's economy, security.Even the thought of fighting Iran or North Korea is extremely dangerous for the Americans and they think they can take on either China or Russia? Americans are silly people, they think by coming up with new weapon systems or strategy once every month it can defeat China.