What's new

America can successfully defend Taiwan against China – but only in its dreams

B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
868
-2
1,622
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
www.rt.com

America can successfully defend Taiwan against China – but only in its dreams

The US military has deteriorated to the point that the only way it could win a simulated war game in which it was called on to defend Taiwan from a ‘Chinese invasion’ force was by inventing capabilities it does not yet possess.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

In 2018 and 2019, the US Air Force conducted detailed simulated war games that had its forces square off against those of China. On both occasions, the US was decisively defeated, the first time challenging the Chinese in the South China Sea, and the second time defending Taiwan

The US Air Force cannot wage a successful war against China today. Nor can it do so against Russia. Its ability to sustain a successful air campaign against either Iran or North Korea is likewise questionable.
 
Stryker1982

Stryker1982

FULL MEMBER
Oct 5, 2016
1,393
0
1,901
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
bshifter said:
www.rt.com

America can successfully defend Taiwan against China – but only in its dreams

The US military has deteriorated to the point that the only way it could win a simulated war game in which it was called on to defend Taiwan from a ‘Chinese invasion’ force was by inventing capabilities it does not yet possess.
www.rt.com www.rt.com

In 2018 and 2019, the US Air Force conducted detailed simulated war games that had its forces square off against those of China. On both occasions, the US was decisively defeated, the first time challenging the Chinese in the South China Sea, and the second time defending Taiwan

The US Air Force cannot wage a successful war against China today. Nor can it do so against Russia. Its ability to sustain a successful air campaign against either Iran or North Korea is likewise questionable.
Click to expand...
Only place they can wage war with China with success would be in the high seas in the Pacific. Once you start reaching within 1000 km of Chinese coast line, then all bets are off.
 
B

bshifter

FULL MEMBER
May 13, 2019
868
-2
1,622
Country
China
Location
Djibouti
Stryker1982 said:
Only place they can wage war with China with success would be in the high seas in the Pacific. Once you start reaching within 1000 km of Chinese coast line, then all bets are off.
Click to expand...
That is why US has reached a desperate point that it knows it has to have Vietnam in its pocket to set up missiles and having a US base near China's border. US cannot contain China not with Japan nor through the silly Quad strategy. Vietnam is no idiot, it knows this will cross the red line and will endanger Vietnam's economy, security.
Even the thought of fighting Iran or North Korea is extremely dangerous for the Americans and they think they can take on either China or Russia? Americans are silly people, they think by coming up with new weapon systems or strategy once every month it can defeat China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Yankee-stani
THE SECRET OF ANTI-AMERICANISM
Replies
6
Views
693
ebrahym
ebrahym
shanlung
How I got into Chinese, and read Chinese, and enjoyed it when I was 65 years old about 5 years ago
Replies
1
Views
439
shanlung
shanlung
Shotgunner51
China's Dream, and the New World Order
Replies
3
Views
1K
vtnsx
vtnsx
The SC
On Future War
Replies
0
Views
1K
The SC
The SC
Daneshmand
An 'ontology' of Iran-Saudi "rivalry": From Churchill's snobbish sneeze to Abdullah's fear of snakes
2 3
Replies
34
Views
5K
Daneshmand
Daneshmand

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom