You guys should watch Najam sethi last night show. I disagree with him but according to him.

US has given India green signal to revoke article 370. FATF will be used to quell any insurgent support. US will ignore Pakistan's request to intervene into this matter.



Zaid hamid was right. We should have backed out of Afghanistan peace process and recognized Taliban as de-facto ruler with their office in Islamabad.

Click to expand...