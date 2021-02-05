America and China Nearly Went to War in January 2021 over Taiwan; but Americans backed down

Daniel808 said: American finally realize, this is 2021 not 1996



Chinese are always Very Good at Art of War. They know when to strike, and know when to backdown

*WANG SUI WANG WANG SUI 萬歲 萬 萬歲* *WANG SUI WANG WANG SUI 萬歲 萬 萬歲*

At that time in real time, I was wondering how that be resolved as the plane carrying that bitch Kelly was already in the air much heralded by Pompeo the Pimple.To my great surprise then, the trip was suddenly cancelled. None of us knew what transpired until I received that in my WhatsApp today.It was very very clear China was not going to back down and would force that bitch Kelly to land in China or be blown out .It was Murica that realised China not going to back down and blinked while shitting and peeing in their pants .