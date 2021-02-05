What's new

America and China Nearly Went to War in January 2021 over Taiwan; but Americans backed down

M

Mohamed Bin Tughlaq

Dec 26, 2020
ZeEa5KPul said:
Biden has to make these noises to save face.
Western media went silent on this news because it would send negative thoughts around the world.. A dying empire. They have sort of lost hegemony over the world. It is pretty much official.

They will form new alliances and try to counter china and this will be the case for the next 30 years.. I don't see it being successful tho.. 20 yrs to late
 
Last edited:
xizhimen

xizhimen

Jan 20, 2012
Biden: There will be 'extreme competition' with China under my administration,but will not be drawn into direct conflict with one another
BY JOHN BOWDEN - 02/07/21 11:16 AM EST




The U.S. and China will experience "extreme competition" on the global economic stage, but will not be drawn into direct conflict with one another, President Biden said on Sunday.

In an interview that aired on CBS's "Face the Nation," the president told anchor Norah O'Donnell that there was no reason for the U.S. and China to be drawn into war, but that the two superpowers would likely collide economically for years to come.

"The question is, I've said to [China's President Xi Jinping] all along, that we need not have a conflict," Biden told CBS.

"But there's gonna be extreme competition. And I'm not going to do it the way that he knows," the president continued, seemingly referring to the approach taken towards China by the Trump administration, which tried for years to reach a major trade agreement with China in efforts that ultimately sputtered out.

"We're gonna focus on international rules of the road," Biden continued.

The president's remarks are some of his first regarding China policy since taking office. He most recently made comprehensive remarks about U.S.-China policy in December when he blasted the Trump administration's approach as "backwards" and vowed to make it “real clear to China there are international rules that if you want to play by, we'll play with you. If you don't, we're not going to play.”

“It's not about punishing them for COVID virus; it's about insisting that there be international norms that are established that they play by,” Biden said at the time.

China's government moved on Inauguration Day last month to sanction dozens of Trump administration officials, a move that was condemned by the Biden White House but not met with reciprocal action.

thehill.com

Biden: There will be 'extreme competition' with China under my administration

The U.S. and China will experience "extreme competition" on the global economic stage, but will not be drawn into direct conflict with one another, President Biden said on Sunday.
thehill.com thehill.com
 
Daniel808

Daniel808

Nov 24, 2013
American finally realize, this is 2021 not 1996

Chinese are always Very Good at Art of War. They know when to strike, and know when to backdown
 
shanlung

shanlung

Nov 21, 2018
Daniel808 said:
American finally realize, this is 2021 not 1996

Chinese are always Very Good at Art of War. They know when to strike, and know when to backdown
At that time in real time, I was wondering how that be resolved as the plane carrying that bitch Kelly was already in the air much heralded by Pompeo the Pimple.

To my great surprise then, the trip was suddenly cancelled. None of us knew what transpired until I received that in my WhatsApp today.

It was very very clear China was not going to back down and would force that bitch Kelly to land in China or be blown out .

It was Murica that realised China not going to back down and blinked while shitting and peeing in their pants .

🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 *WANG SUI WANG WANG SUI 萬歲 萬 萬歲*🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳
 
casual

casual

Jan 8, 2011
now it's still not the time for war. when china is no longer dependent on US technology, china will no longer be effected by the sanctions that will surely follow. perhaps by then the US will realize it no longer has the power to affect the outcome and give up.
 
shanlung

shanlung

Nov 21, 2018
casual said:
now it's still not the time for war. when china is no longer dependent on US technology, china will no longer be effected by the sanctions that will surely follow. perhaps by then the US will realize it no longer has the power to affect the outcome and give up.
:omghaha: :omghaha::omghaha:

Murica already realised a few years ago Murica impotent against China.

Murica found Murica impotent against goat herders in Afghan and Middle East and Somalia

Murica potent only on their doggies in down under and India and Japan scurrying about to fulfill Murica dreams and desire.

Europe realised that and telling Murica to **** off

BUT Murica still living on dreams and will start that war with China.

And be so utterly destroyed by China

That is if Murica not bankrupted and spiralling down to a financial blackhole and 80% of Murica not knowing when they can afford a full meal
Or an address to call themselves


:rofl::rofl::rofl:
 
Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

Feb 22, 2017
shanlung said:
America and China Nearly Went to War in January 2021 over Taiwan; but Americans backed down



Yeah right lol you keep posting bullshit and its hilarious :sarcastic:


US diplomats arrive in Taipei after China warns Washington to keep out of Beijing’s internal affairs

US diplomats arrive in Taipei after China warns Washington to keep out of Beijing’s internal affairs

US diplomats arrive in Taipei after China warns Washington to keep out of Beijing’s internal affairs A former US senator and Biden ally has arrived in Taiwan along with a delegation after Washington gave its ambassadors greater freedom to meet with officials from the island nation. China had...
defence.pk

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382269062332379138
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1382373505426145284
 
