America abandoned its strategic ally India in Afghanistan?

Gen. Tariq Khan, ex Head Pakistan's Central Command and Frontier Corps that defeated Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in a provocative interview with Dr. Moeed Pirzada (Editor GVS) explains how Washington has abandoned its ally India and its proxy Kabul regime in another shift of US politics. But he busts the myth of Afghan invincibility pointing out how both Sikhs under Maharaja Ranjit Singh and British had repeatedly defeated and humbled the rulers of Kabul. Highly informative discussion. Must watch for students of International Relations, Politics and aspirants of competitive exams like CSS, IAS and PAS.
 
