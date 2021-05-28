What's new

America abandoned India in Afghanistan?

Gen. Tariq Khan, ex Head Pakistan's Central Command and Frontier Corps that defeated Pakistani Taliban (TTP) in a provocative interview with Dr. Moeed Pirzada (Editor GVS) explains how Washington has abandoned its ally India and its proxy Kabul regime in another shift of US politics. But he busts the myth of Afghan invincibility pointing out how both Sikhs under Maharaja Ranjit Singh and British had repeatedly defeated and humbled the rulers of Kabul. Highly informative discussion. Must watch for students of International Relations, Politics and aspirants of competitive exams like CSS, IAS and PAS.
 
India has had many consulates and embassies in Afghanistan

they were never stamping visas they were collecting intelligence

now with Taliban in power no more attacks will come to Pakistan

they are our people and we will inshallah start this new relationship based on trust and mutual understanding

india + Israel wanted the US to stay in Afghanistan

I see this a great victory for Pakistan

Gen. Tariq Khan is a great tactician
 
gulli said:
Taliban a CIA creation will work for CIA interest..
Click to expand...
Yes, of course. That's why Afghan Taliban are kicking Indian *** in Afghanistan. Earlier CIA also abandoned these filthy Indians and signed a peace deal with Afghan Taliban. So, in that respect, both CIA and Afghan Taliban have shared interests and want to cooperate in killing Indians. CIA brought the enemy (i.e. Indians) tied and exposed in front of Afghan Taliban who are now doing their part.
 
