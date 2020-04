Amendments in G-B Government Order, 2018: SC issues notices to G-B government, AG

Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan informed that the terms of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly would end in June 24, 2020. Hence there is urgency to provide legal mechanism for holding elections, including setting up of caretaker government.

The apex court in that judgment had directed the federal government to promulgate proposed order pertaining to the status, authority and powers of the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) including the judiciary and the rights available to its people forthwith or within fortnight.

The chief justice said that in Al-Jihad Trust judgment the people of GB are declared citizens of Pakistan and now they have Pakistani CNICs and passports, and there is no restriction on their movement.

It ruled that the people of the region were “citizens of Pakistan for all intents and purposes…and could invoke constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights."