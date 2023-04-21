What's new

Ameen Gandapour's bail to be reviewed "After Eid"

NooriNuth

NooriNuth

Imran khan is losing loyal companions due to own stupidity.
He didn't give tickets to people who suffered for his cause such as Shahbaz gil.
Now not raising voice for Gandapur.
 
HAIDER

HAIDER

NooriNuth said:
Imran khan is losing loyal companions due to own stupidity.
He didn't give tickets to people who suffered for his cause such as Shahbaz gil.
Now not raising voice for Gandapur.
what will happen if he raises his voice.....he himself is unable to file the case of a murder attempt and all witness statements are disappeared ... SHO suddenly died ..
But he still confronting the status quo ... 1 vs ALL
 
NooriNuth

NooriNuth

HAIDER said:
what will happen if he raises his voice.....he himself is unable to file the case of a murder attempt and all witness statements are disappeared ... SHO suddenly died ..
But he still confronting the status quo ... 1 vs ALL
Reminds me of my favourite Anime character
ALLMIGHT 😅😅
 
Imran Khan

Imran Khan

NooriNuth said:
Imran khan is losing loyal companions due to own stupidity.
He didn't give tickets to people who suffered for his cause such as Shahbaz gil.
Now not raising voice for Gandapur.
ohh bhai IK said MNA seats will be for these guys . why waste them in MPA seats ????????

shahbaz gill will be MNA and many others too .
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

firohot4321 said:
Bilawal is as much a liberal as his father is honest

They are fascist undemocratic thugs

With bilo mascarading as liberal democrat to gaslight people at least the dumb ones who can't see
IK said it best. "Only thing liberal about bilawal is that he's liberally corrupt" :lol:

Goenitz said:
those were MPAs tickets.. IK wanted to give them MNAs seats..
All good. But fawad ch. ka choosni jesa munh hua tha Kashif Abbasi ke show me.
He was probably hoping for the hot seat.
 

