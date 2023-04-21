Ameen Gandapour's bail to be reviewed "After Eid"

AZADPAKISTAN2009
Bilawal is as much a liberal as his father is honestMan dragged from his home town all the way to Sindh Province for Bogus case nd then court judges disappear in Sindh (Bilawal and PPP area)
Expose the System !!!
A supposedly "socialist" party being led by an actual feudal lord is peak irony lol.Bilawal is as much a liberal as his father is honest
They are fascist undemocratic thugs
With bilo mascarading as liberal democrat to gaslight people at least the dumb ones who can't see
Reminds me of my favourite Anime character
But he still confronting the status quo ... 1 vs ALL
They shed socialist mask after Bhutto deathA supposedly "socialist" party being led by an actual feudal lord is peak irony lol.
IK said it best. "Only thing liberal about bilawal is that he's liberally corrupt"Bilawal is as much a liberal as his father is honest
They are fascist undemocratic thugs
With bilo mascarading as liberal democrat to gaslight people at least the dumb ones who can't see
All good. But fawad ch. ka choosni jesa munh hua tha Kashif Abbasi ke show me.those were MPAs tickets.. IK wanted to give them MNAs seats..