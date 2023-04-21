Ameen Gandapour's bail to be reviewed "After Eid"

NooriNuth said: Imran khan is losing loyal companions due to own stupidity.

He didn't give tickets to people who suffered for his cause such as Shahbaz gil.

Now not raising voice for Gandapur. Click to expand...

what will happen if he raises his voice.....he himself is unable to file the case of a murder attempt and all witness statements are disappeared ... SHO suddenly died ..But he still confronting the status quo ... 1 vs ALL