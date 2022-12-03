What's new

AMD and Viettel complete 5G silicon trial in Vietnam

1670091812441.png


AMD announced the successful completion of a 5G mobile network field trial with Viettel Group’s R&D arm Viettel High Tech (VHT). AMD supplied its Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC devices for the trial, which is part of Viettel’s plan to complete its 5G network in Vietnam by the end of 2022.

“Viettel is committed to advancing mobile technology leadership by working closely with AMD to incorporate its adaptable SoC technology into our new generation of 5G networks,” said Nguyen Vu Ha, general director of Viettel High Tech. “Going from VHT’s history of making 4G BTS, this decision to scale for the growing demands of 5G was based on evaluating various factors including flexibility, simplification, design stability and the experience of engineers.”

1670091946689.png


Viettel, which has more than 130 million mobile customers, has used AMD radio technology since the 4G era, and is now interested in using the company as its exclusive 5G radio unit (RU) silicon supplier. With this trial deemed a success, the pair will extend the user of the Zynq MPSoCs to an additional 300 Macro 8T8R base stations and 900 5G 8T8R Macro radios.

“The Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC was also chosen by Viettel for its first-generation 64T64R Massive MIMO radio which is currently being optimized for field trials. Viettel is developing the next generation of radios to also include Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoC devices, to provide industry-leading integration and higher performance,” AMD said.

Viettel Group is also working with Qualcomm on its 5G radios, with the latter providing its X100 5G RAN Accelerator Card and Massive MIMO Qualcomm QRU100 5G RAN Platform. “his focuses on helping to fast track the development and roll out of 5G network infrastructure and services in Vietnam and globally,” said Qualcomm.

Viettel began testing commercial 5G services in parts of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City in 2019, and as of May 2022, next-gen services were available in 16 cities and provinces in Vietnam.

 
Were these FPGAs already in the big sale? Or Xilinx somehow found a customer with a particular application?
 
