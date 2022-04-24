What's new

AMCA Mk2 to be a Mach 2 fighter with top speed 2600 kmph combat range 1640 km.

7FD1CC39-E966-4A57-A479-15449B2E672A.jpeg


Indians making such a 10000 gen fighter that it’s not even called a fighter anymore. It’s “gighter” now 😎
 
Surya 1 said:
Project to be 9% of US fifth generation planes. Dill have AI, DEW, GAN based radar.
Need to hold our horses.

Too many projects are flying - here and there.

HAL Mk1a, HAL Tejas Mk2 and AMCA....

they need to stick on the timeline........ Probability they will complete the job for HAL Mk1a, and HAL Tejas Mk2.... before 2026

but highly doubt on AMCA..
 
Make more such threads to enlighten us on ground breaking Bharti discoveries:

AMCA will be a fighter jet with 2 wings and 2 engines for ultimate balance
AMCA will have space of 2 pilots in it to talk to each other because one can get bored
AMCA will have a cockpit also from which pilot can see outside view
AMCA will have 3 tyres for landing and a jack to repair punctured tyres
AMCA will also have a hole to put patrole in it
 
Surya 1 said:

AMCA will be Mach 2 Fighter, rollout in 2026: GD AMCA Neeli – Indian Defence Research Wing

idrw.org idrw.org

Top speed to be 2600 km, combat range to be 1640 km, Super cruise anove mach 1.6. To be fastes amongst fifth generation fighter. To be roll out in 2026.
KF 21/IFX also uses the same engine with AMCA, I think the speed will be not much different,

Surya 1

Sudarshan said:
IDRW is not considered a trustworthy source in India
This mot an opinion piece. They have quoted yhe scientists involved in design
Bossman said:
Idiots believing in idiots
Idiots believkng the Idiots who says that it won't happen.

Jf-17 block 3 said:
View attachment 837372

Indians making such a 10000 gen fighter that it’s not even called a fighter anymore. It’s “gighter” now 😎
Loosers have one role left now. Mocking. They have been mocking Tejas for years. Meanwhile, Tejas became top class light fighter.
 
Surya 1

Indos said:
That make the case is even worst
I am not here to convince anyone. We are among top nation so far as Nuclear , space and defense technology is concern. So far as are our beloved Pakistani members on PDF is concern, they limited their role to dfnial and mocking. Nobody takes them seriously.
 

