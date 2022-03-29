Ambush in South Waziristan 2 martyred 8 injured.

PakAlp said:

Does anyone know who these Baloch rebels are, their history etc.



Wrong insurgencyBut to explain as simple as possibleThey are a bunch of pro communist filth that want to see an independent Balochistan for some reason. They have tried to wage insurgencies in the past (like they are doing now) but all have failed and will continue to do so.Contrary to what the terrorists want you to think (them being oppressed and discriminated against), they only want power for themselves. They couldnt give a crap about the person next to them. Hence, they kill and commit terror attacks against the civillians.They complain about a lack of development in Balochistan, but attack the development projects.Nawab Bugti, was literally the hitler of the region. Heck, hitler didnt oppose women education. He was pure evil for what he tried to do and what he did.Remember the sui plant attack that he did? He claimed it happened because the military tried to cover up some major or something like that raping a girl from Balochistan. Truth was, he wanted to wipe out an entire tribe and the military put a stop to it.So to tldr thisPro commie filth, who are greedy for power, complain about a lack of development but try to attack the development projects and so on.Also Afghanistan (pre 2001 and 2021 govt) backed them alongside india