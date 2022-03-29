What's new

Ambush in South Waziristan 2 martyred 8 injured.

Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
888
3
1,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
When QRFs are getting ambushed, you know about the gravity of the situation on the ground and the dearth of real-time intelligence. The population is either too fearful to cooperate or alienated.
 
Great Janjua

Great Janjua

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 13, 2016
2,779
-5
3,067
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Pak Nationalist said:
When QRFs are getting ambushed, you know about the gravity of the situation on the ground and the dearth of real-time intelligence. The population is either too fearful to cooperate or alienated.
Click to expand...
It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.
 
ThunderBolts

ThunderBolts

MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 4, 2019
14
0
11
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I'm now sure that QRFs are not trained specifically for areas where they conduct these ops. There should be at least a drone or other aerial support for these soldiers.

May Allah SWT grant these souls highest ranks in Jannah.
 
ahmadnawaz22

ahmadnawaz22

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 26, 2009
3,085
6
2,975
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Allah Forgive our Martyrs.

Ab kya India Amrika Israel ke Bhuut aa kar hamle kar rahey hain border paas se? Ab to Barey bhai jaan ki "Friendly" hakumat aa gai hai na Afghanistan mei aur purani wali hakumat khatam ho gai hai jo Fasaad ki jarr thi. Ab kon kar raha ye hamley?
 
Jf-17 block 3

Jf-17 block 3

FULL MEMBER
Sep 10, 2020
901
-1
1,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Great Janjua said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1508876413323345923
Click to expand...
QRF ambushed, Captain was one of the shaheed and Major was one of the injured.
The fact that QRF is getting ambushed and Captain and Major ranks are taking hits should raise alarm bells in ghq.
What is army even doing at this point? Our PM is getting threats from foreign countries. Our special forces are getting martyred. Our QRF are getting ambushed. Justice system is a fail in the country. Whole country is literally a circus with all the political instability.
SERIOUSLY WHERE IS THE ARMY AND WHAT IS IT DOING?
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
1,603
1
2,548
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Innalillahi wainnaillahi rajioon.
Does anyone know who these Baloch rebels are, their history etc.

Found this on Wikipedia
Screenshot_20220329-215437_Chrome.jpg
 
Pak Nationalist

Pak Nationalist

FULL MEMBER
Jul 4, 2021
888
3
1,204
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ThunderBolts said:
I'm now sure that QRFs are not trained specifically for areas where they conduct these ops. There should be at least a drone or other aerial support for these soldiers.

May Allah SWT grant these souls highest ranks in Jannah.
Click to expand...
Great Janjua said:
It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.
Click to expand...
Could be on foot too. An IBO went wrong, probably. There are too many of those these days. Again, problems might lie in the domains of poor operational planning and execution, the latter could be influenced by insufficient intelligence. Surveillance is subpar it appears. Too many IBOs could not be botched by the sheer incompetence of the officer corps. The same army fought and defeated these bstrds in 2014.
 
Huffal

Huffal

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
2,522
0
3,231
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PakAlp said:
Innalillahi wainnaillahi rajioon.
Does anyone know who these Baloch rebels are, their history etc.

Found this on Wikipedia
View attachment 828510
Click to expand...
Wrong insurgency
But to explain as simple as possible


They are a bunch of pro communist filth that want to see an independent Balochistan for some reason. They have tried to wage insurgencies in the past (like they are doing now) but all have failed and will continue to do so.

Contrary to what the terrorists want you to think (them being oppressed and discriminated against), they only want power for themselves. They couldnt give a crap about the person next to them. Hence, they kill and commit terror attacks against the civillians.

They complain about a lack of development in Balochistan, but attack the development projects.

Nawab Bugti, was literally the hitler of the region. Heck, hitler didnt oppose women education. He was pure evil for what he tried to do and what he did.

Remember the sui plant attack that he did? He claimed it happened because the military tried to cover up some major or something like that raping a girl from Balochistan. Truth was, he wanted to wipe out an entire tribe and the military put a stop to it.

So to tldr this

Pro commie filth, who are greedy for power, complain about a lack of development but try to attack the development projects and so on.

Also Afghanistan (pre 2001 and 2021 govt) backed them alongside india
 
B

blain2

ADVISORS
Jan 20, 2006
7,530
46
10,743
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Great Janjua said:
It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.
Click to expand...
Yes, wondering where the ambush happened and if the troops were in Hi-Luxes. This is starting to become a major problem (has been) but seems there is no movement on greater protection for troops. Seems the reliance is still on training and ayat-ul-Kursi.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR
Replies
1
Views
321
Huffal
Huffal
jus_chillin
Soldier martyred in landmine blast in South Waziristan
Replies
12
Views
605
Moon
Moon
Xestan
Four K-P policemen martyred in Lakki Marwat ambush
Replies
8
Views
445
ahmadnawaz22
ahmadnawaz22
Aijaz Kolachi
Pakistan Security Report - 2021
Replies
0
Views
315
Aijaz Kolachi
Aijaz Kolachi
Tejas Spokesman
Five soldiers martyred in South Waziristan attack
Replies
10
Views
480
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
TheSnakeEatingMarkhur

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom