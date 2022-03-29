Ambush in South Waziristan 2 martyred 8 injured.

Great Janjua
It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.When QRFs are getting ambushed, you know about the gravity of the situation on the ground and the dearth of real-time intelligence. The population is either too fearful to cooperate or alienated.
QRF ambushed, Captain was one of the shaheed and Major was one of the injured.
I'm now sure that QRFs are not trained specifically for areas where they conduct these ops. There should be at least a drone or other aerial support for these soldiers.
May Allah SWT grant these souls highest ranks in Jannah.
Could be on foot too. An IBO went wrong, probably. There are too many of those these days. Again, problems might lie in the domains of poor operational planning and execution, the latter could be influenced by insufficient intelligence. Surveillance is subpar it appears. Too many IBOs could not be botched by the sheer incompetence of the officer corps. The same army fought and defeated these bstrds in 2014.It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.
Wrong insurgencyInnalillahi wainnaillahi rajioon.
Does anyone know who these Baloch rebels are, their history etc.
Yes, wondering where the ambush happened and if the troops were in Hi-Luxes. This is starting to become a major problem (has been) but seems there is no movement on greater protection for troops. Seems the reliance is still on training and ayat-ul-Kursi.It also can mean the local commanders are outright retarded, a lenient bunch of slobs. I bet the QRF team was riding around in Toyota Hiluxes when they got ambushed.