AMBUSH ANATOMY - FOUNDATIONS & TYPES

Ambush is the one of the oldest maneuvers in human history. It is always a patrol operation, meaning that it's never conducted by main body of forces, but a part of it.Ambushes are conducted against moving or temporarily stationary enemy.Force ratio is depending on the goal of ambush, which is based on commanders intent. There are two basic intents behind an ambush.The fist intent is annihilation, annihilation ambushes are conducted with sole intent of destroying an enemy element or reducing it's combat effectiveness to a degree where it is no longer suited to conduct tasks in the field.Harassing ambushes on the other hand are conducted with a goal of delaying the enemy weakening him. The later require less personnel and firepower.Ambushes are usually conducted in neutral or enemy territory. Typing ambush sites are linear danger like LOCs which enable enfilade fire and provide little to no cover.With the right terrain and weather conditions an ambush combines the benefits of offense and defense. Surprise, firepower and aggressive execution are two main tenets an ambush should be built upon. This should result shock and confusion among enemy.Aside from chosen terrain dispersion of forces play a major role in success and failure of ambush.If ambush is too focused the enemy will be able to push through it or pull back .If it is too dispersed the enemy will regain the initiative and counter assault. All tactical Conditions should revolve in maintaining surprise and restricting the enemy's freedom of decision making.While creativity is the ambushers most creative tool, there are ambush patterns which are proven to be reliable foundations on how to setup an ambush. The following types of ambushes are well known and proven.Before we talk about these patterns let's talk about creativity again. The use of distractions, barriers, explosives, scouts, terrain features and basically everything else makes an ambush succeed or fail. Not the pattern itself.Due to amount of blindly consumed field manuals we often forget about this, the final execution of an ambush often derivates from what we see in the textbook.Be cunning.This is a very basic, yet very effective ambush. The ambushers make use of cove and concealment.The ambush is protected by rear and flank security (A). The enemy is restricted by having no cover and concealment available.Assault (C) and Support (B) open fire as soon as the enemy is the killzone.If necessary assault element close in, finish off the enemy, seizes enemy equipment or take prisoners.In this variation support (B) make use of elevation for better coverage and effective fire. While support initiates ambush from afar, assault element (C) initiates ambush from close by tossing hand grenades or explosives.This feared variation of ambush works just like linear ambush, but places a support element (B) near a bending to create enfilade fire.This further restricts enemy's ability to react by pushing through or falling back.However it requires very specific terrain and usually needs a clear route of approach, assaulting through requires even more coordination of fires.In this variation we shifted one machine gun team (C) into a position from that it is able to create crossfire.If the enemy can't be annihilated by fires(Maybe take cover behind vehicles or in a roadside trench. The assault element (B) will assault through and at a bespoke signal machine guns will then shift their fires.The V-Shaped Ambush requires a high discipline when it comes to fires. When conducted right, the enemy will be subject of devastating crossfire.His more likely course of action is to take cover at the sides of road, regain initiative and counter assault. If he's successful doing so the house of card V-Shaped Ambush is will collapse.In this variation an additional fireteam or maybe even a sniper team is added to the mix.It will restrict the enemy's ability to exploit flanks.Borders of fire for machine guns are easily recognizeable by elevations. As said before what works, works.This ambush is used on junctions when enemy's route of approach is unclear or reinforcements are likely.The element that is not in contact can immediately reinforce ambushing element. The first element in contact is basically conducting a linear ambush.While this variation can also work with two elements I wanted to show its potential.The ambushing element is opening fire and immediately reinforce get supported by an element that can provide enfilade fire on enemy. After that, two elements can reinforce the ambush.While more an arrangement of multiple ambushes, the long line ambush is most efficient against vehicle borne enemies that push through it initial ambush.All the ambush forces should be relatively small in strength and should tempt the enemy to push through further.After every 100 meters the enemy is confronted with more and more resistance while having lost significant strength himself, so that turning back isn't an option anymore.The ambush than will form a C to conduct mop up actions. Some Long-Line Ambushes in Afghanistan ranged kilometers in size.As you can see, ambushes favour the creative mind. Also Reconnaissance and changing patterns are of utter importance.An ambusher who'll conduct harassing line ambushes on regular basis will usually encounters enemies pushing through, an ambusher who relies on annihilation type of ambushes will encounter dedicated counter attacks.Also keep in mind to make use of ranged weapons whenever possible. An ambush conducted from further away have a large killzone.Ambushes stand and fall with the reaction of ambushed force. Therefore if you want to learn how to ambush, learn counter ambush time to time.If you want learn counter ambush. Learn how to setup a proper ambush. This wat you learn about worst courses of action for both sides.Also keep in mind an ambush as every offensive action, is planned in reverse planning fashion, all those fancy security elements are worth nothing if you don't have necessary strength left to assemble sufficient main fighting force.There's more than just L-Shaped Ambush that we didn't even talked about explosives, abatis barriers and buildingsUrban ambushes usually add another dynamic to the whole thing. Keep in mind that the tactical idea that literally lives from surprise will most likely look nothing like textbook solution. This is as important for ambushers as it is for those getting ambushed.Tanks for your attention.