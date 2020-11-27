What's new

Ambedkar statue found fallen in Uttar Pradesh village, replaced: Police

RSS/BJP brain washed Andh Bhakts hate father of the Indian constitution, as it is not based on Manusmriti.

Yogi the Rapist is the CM of Uttar Paradesh, Hindu Rashtra filth is taking over India from here, and Modi Ji praised him recently.

Ambedkar statue found fallen in Uttar Pradesh village, replaced: Police
It is, however, yet to be ascertained if the statue had fallen on its own or was intentionally damaged, the officer said.

Ambedkar statue

BALLIA: An Ambedkar statue was found damaged last night in a village under Maniyar police station of the district, a police official said on Friday A statue of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, installed on a platform in Bhagipur village was found lying on the ground on Thursday night, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav.

It is, however, yet to be ascertained if the statue had fallen on its own or was intentionally damaged, he added.

In a bid to ensure that there is no tension in the village over the damaged statue, a new one was promptly installed in the place of the old one, ASP Yadav said.

As a precautionary measure, some security personnel too have been deployed in the village, he added.


A statue of Dalit icon B R Ambedkar was found vandalised in Kotiya village

BR Ambedkar's statue found damaged in UP

A statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was found vandalised in Kotiya village under the Nagara Police Station area, police said on Wednesday
