Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru: Subramanian Swamy : Typical Brahman propaganda

Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy was speaking during the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture on the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Regional Institute of Education.Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy. (Photo| PTI)There is not limit to their propaganda,MYSURU: Former Union Minister Subramanian Swamy said that all Indians have the same DNA. Speaking during the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture on the 60th Foundation Day celebration of the Regional Institute of Education on Monday, Swamy said that there are four varnas in the Hindu system which are not based on blood but on character, but jathi (caste) is based on blood. He added, “Lord Krishna in Bhagwat Gita says that if the person is intellect, generous, and courageous, then he is a Brahmin. I believe B R Ambedkar who is a great scholar is not an SC but a Brahmin. He had several degrees and PhDs from the best universities in the world and has contributed immensely to the Constitution.Ambedkar is more Brahmin than Nehru because Nehru has never passed any exams. Even his family members have passed many examinations.” Stating that NCERT has taken up a major work to rewrite the history of the country Swami said, “Presently, the textbooks have history prepared by either Britishers or Indian tutors whose books reflect British views. They wrote that India was in pieces and it was Britishers who put it together and the Dravidians were inhabitants while Aryans came from Western Europe. These are all wrong facts. The advanced studies by universities confirm that all Indians more or less have the same DNA and there is no North and South race. This should be included in the curriculum.”Stating that Hinduism never had hostility towards any religion, but had a problem with only Islam which is aggressive due to its jihad movement, Swamy said that Bangladesh and Pakistan is treating Hindus badly. He further said, “From 32 per cent of the population Hindus in Bangladesh, it is now come down to 7 per cent. Similarly in Pakistan, the number of Hindus has come down to 2 per cent from 24 per cent. Hindus are more tolerant than any other religion.In India, there are certain elements who do not want peace between Hindus and Muslims. BJP must be strong enough to punish them but should not fall for their propaganda that all Muslims are the same. Hindus believe that all religions lead to god, but this idea is not accepted by Islam, Christianity, Jews and others.”Asserting that Sanskrit language must be part of the education system, Swamy said that one’s mother tongue should be given first preference till the age of 10 and after that it can be continued as the medium of instruction but other languages should be learned. He urged, “Because Hindi vocabulary comes from Sanskrit, it is better to make Sanskrit as an option than Hindi.To divide Hindus, Britishers replaced Sanskrit with English education,” he said. University of Mysore vicechancellor G Hemantha Kumar and RIE principal Y Sreekanth were present.