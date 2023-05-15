Ambassadors of US, UK among 6 countries will no longer get additional security: FM Momen

Ambassadors of US, UK among 6 countries will no longer get additional security: Momen​

File photo of Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: UNBFile photo of Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: UNB"We have decided not to provide additional security escort services to foreign ambassadors of any country. But if any country feels it is necessary, they can hire the services," the minister told The Business Standard on Monday."The service used to be provided to five-six countries. Now, many countries have been asking for it. But we will not give it to anyone, because it is discriminatory. No one gives such benefits to our ambassadors abroad," he added.The foreign minister stated, "The law and order situation in our country is very good. Nevertheless, foreign diplomats have the option to hire security escorts at their own expense. In such cases, they can avail themselves of the escort services provided by the Ansar battalion for a fee."Meanwhile, an official from the Diplomatic Security Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police told The Business Standard that the additional security protocol for various embassies and high commissions has already been withdrawn since Saturday.On Monday evening, DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq told the media that due to a shortage of manpower, they have made the decision to refrain from providing any additional protocol to certain diplomatic chanceries.However, the DMP commissioner clarified that this adjustment in amenities does not imply a compromise on their commitment to security.The DMP commissioner further mentioned that the number of police personnel deployed for embassy and high commission security will remain unchanged; however, the provision of extra-protocol services will be discontinued.Meanwhile, in a statement on Monday, Sean McIntosh, Counselor, Public Diplomacy Section, US Embassy, said, "The safety and security of our diplomatic personnel and facilities are of the utmost importance. In accordance with longstanding policy, we do not disclose security details concerning the US Embassy. Per the Vienna Convention, the host country must uphold its obligations to ensure the protection of all diplomatic missions and personnel."