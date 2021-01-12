AMBASSADORS OF QATAR & ROMANIA CALLS ON AIR CHIEF | DGPR PAF

16 June, 2021: Ambassador of Romania H.E. Nicolae Goia called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. Ambassador H.E. Nicolae Goia commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its indigenization initiatives. The Air Chief said that both the countries enjoyed cordial relations with each other. He also extended his all out support to enhance mutual cooperation between the two Air Forces. Various matters of mutual interest and professional support also came under discussion during the meeting.15 June, 2021: Ambassador of Qatar H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force in his office today. During the meeting, both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. Ambassador H.E. Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani commended the professionalism of PAF and acknowledged its rising indigenous capacity in aviation industry. The Air Chief said that Pakistan and Qatar had longstanding religious, cultural and historical bonds which were manifested through strong ties between Qatar Air Force and Pakistan Air Force. The Air Chief also emphasised upon the significance of further deepening the relations between the two Air Forces.